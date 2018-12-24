Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 10,024 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 75,256 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.80 million, down from 85,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 1,370 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 25/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Investors Bet That Fox and Disney Will Toss Financial Sense Aside; 30/05/2018 – ASICS and Disney Team Up to Get Families Moving; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL CONTINUE TO OVERSEE PROGRAMMING FOR UPCOMING DISNEY-BRANDED STREAMING SERVICE; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star

Aravt Global Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 17.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aravt Global Llc sold 432,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.13M, down from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aravt Global Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38 million shares traded or 96.89% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $189,132 activity. Zarcone Dominick P bought $53,094 worth of stock. On Friday, October 26 the insider Laroyia Varun bought $26,500. 8,019 shares valued at $268,726 were sold by Quinn John S on Monday, July 16.

More news for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.10 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Aravt Global Llc, which manages about $757.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Knight Inc by 413,000 shares to 917,000 shares, valued at $47.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Ptnrs Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 1.34M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 251 shares. Royal London Asset Limited holds 244,415 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 3,970 shares. Hong Kong-based Fosun International has invested 0.09% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). The Illinois-based North Star Invest Mgmt has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 7,118 shares stake. Rampart Com Ltd Liability invested 0.05% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Jefferies Group Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 408,575 shares. Cna Fincl Corp accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock. 500,000 were accumulated by Loews Corporation. Atria Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Steinberg Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 62,500 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 58,362 shares.

Among 14 analysts covering LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. LKQ had 32 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $44.0 target in Sunday, December 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 22 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by SunTrust. As per Friday, August 26, the company rating was initiated by Susquehanna. The rating was reinitiated by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, November 29 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) rating on Thursday, January 4. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $48.0 target. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 12. Robert W. Baird maintained LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) rating on Wednesday, August 30. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $39.0 target.

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Equalweight” rating given on Thursday, July 14 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. On Monday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Friday, September 15. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $130.0 target. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Sell” rating by Pivotal Research on Thursday, January 12. As per Wednesday, August 5, the company rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets. On Tuesday, May 29 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Thursday, November 19. Bank of America maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, September 8 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Imperial Capital Upgrades Disney (NYSE:DIS) On ‘Distinct’ 2020 Catalysts – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Likes SeaWorld’s Momentum (NYSE:SEAS) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Ways Disney World Is Cashing In on Your Smartphone – The Motley Fool” published on December 24, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Zacks.com” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. Another trade for 140,638 shares valued at $15.05M was made by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Wednesday, July 11. Another trade for 29,192 shares valued at $3.44M was made by Parker Mary Jayne on Wednesday, October 3. IGER ROBERT A also sold $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Friday, November 9.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $709.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,695 shares to 54,445 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,093 were reported by Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Com. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 1.59% or 1.49 million shares. Shine Invest Advisory Services invested in 2,799 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Lp reported 55,985 shares. Barbara Oil invested 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Reliance Tru Co Of Delaware reported 31,890 shares. 14,217 were accumulated by Cypress Management. Creative Planning reported 0.27% stake. Lathrop Investment Management Corporation invested 3.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,297 are held by Livingston Gp Asset (Operating As Southport Management). Ironwood Financial Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 14,012 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Franklin owns 0.79% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13.49 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Westpac Corporation has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47B for 15.70 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.