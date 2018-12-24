Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) is expected to pay $0.05 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:ACA) shareholders before Jan 14, 2019 will receive the $0.05 dividend. Arcosa Inc’s current price of $24.49 translates into 0.20% yield. Arcosa Inc’s dividend has Jan 15, 2019 as record date. Dec 6, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $24.49. About 1.20 million shares traded or 65.07% up from the average. Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 15.6% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 297,670 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock declined 7.66%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 2.21 million shares with $74.06M value, up from 1.91 million last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $206.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66 million shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON 4938.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$83 BLN; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: DOJ witness says AT&T-Time Warner merger could cost customers millions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Consumer Mobility Wireless Service Revenue $11.61B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 91,637 are held by Credit Capital Ltd Liability. Vantage Advisors Ltd Liability holds 82,324 shares. Palo Cap Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 1.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 45,281 shares. Comerica Securities reported 0.24% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated accumulated 22,627 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bush Odonnell Invest Incorporated invested in 52,399 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Lincoln National holds 0.11% or 96,936 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prns owns 8.44 million shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Millennium Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.15 million shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Inc Inc has 0.39% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12.20 million shares. Grimes And holds 35,433 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Rdl Fincl stated it has 29,335 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 97,205 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio.

Among 13 analysts covering AT\u0026T (NYSE:T), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AT\u0026T had 13 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 4 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, August 22 to “Market Perform”. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 13 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 21 by UBS. JP Morgan upgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) rating on Monday, December 3. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $38 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 27. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Moffett Nathanson given on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 22 by Tigress Financial. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 30.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Vale Sa (Adr) (NYSE:VALE) stake by 62,500 shares to 1.08 million valued at $16.02 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 8,730 shares and now owns 449,415 shares. British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) was reduced too.

