Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 86.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 102,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 16,179 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, down from 119,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $138.14. About 2.16M shares traded or 80.82% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N REPORTS (NOT EXPECTS) FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $4.26; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 22.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 43,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,602 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.87 million, up from 195,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $76.57. About 7.83 million shares traded or 56.88% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 19.78% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – EA Announces Battlefield V Launching Worldwide on October 19; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Israeli Group Adds to EA’s Focus on Advanced Technologies

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 32 insider sales for $22.11 million activity. Schatz Jacob J. had sold 1,000 shares worth $102,810. The insider Jorgensen Blake J sold 10,500 shares worth $974,270. Wilson Andrew sold $3.41M worth of stock. PROBST LAWRENCE F III also sold $278,347 worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) shares. 5,000 shares were sold by Soderlund Patrick, worth $587,928 on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $17,162 was made by Singh Vijayanthimala on Monday, December 3.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7,400 shares to 308,020 shares, valued at $34.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc Cl A (NYSE:VMW) by 18,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,436 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $61.68 million activity. MANGAN MICHAEL D had sold 5,000 shares worth $710,000. 5,000 shares were sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A, worth $730,633 on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $959,224 was sold by Smith Michael R. Swift Malcolm sold 27,700 shares worth $3.94 million. 51,300 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) shares with value of $7.29M were sold by Kurzius Lawrence Erik. 111,000 shares were sold by WILSON ALAN D, worth $15.61M.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $5.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.03M shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $26.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 48,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Analysts await McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, up 9.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.54 per share. MKC’s profit will be $222.67M for 20.43 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by McCormick & Company, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.03% EPS growth.