Ares Capital (ARCC) Forms $14.84 Double Top; Flowers Foods (FLO) Has 1.02 Sentiment

Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio is flat, as only 116 investment professionals opened new or increased stock positions, while 114 sold and decreased positions in Flowers Foods Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 136.41 million shares, up from 135.68 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Flowers Foods Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 89 Increased: 79 New Position: 37.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $991,931 activity. 9,000 shares valued at $156,960 were bought by Torre Bates Ann on Wednesday, August 29. deVeer R. Kipp also bought $801,000 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. Shares for $3,260 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, October 22. On Tuesday, November 20 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F sold $100,560. Another trade for 6,990 shares valued at $120,947 was made by SIEGEL ERIC B on Wednesday, September 12.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.38 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $170.51 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Ares Capital Corporation shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Invest Corp Il reported 51,227 shares. Shanda Asset Management holds 0.29% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) or 103,030 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 92,268 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt owns 958,630 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth holds 0.02% or 31,000 shares. Delphi Ma holds 1.5% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 135,609 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp reported 546,012 shares stake. Chesley Taft Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 50,725 shares. Joel Isaacson Limited Liability Corporation has 10,975 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 895,751 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 15,661 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 978,912 are held by Philadelphia Fincl Management Of San Francisco Ltd Liability. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 2,755 shares.

Analysts await Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. FLO’s profit will be $31.63 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Flowers Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.78% negative EPS growth.

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.84 billion. It operates through two divisions, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. It has a 18.04 P/E ratio. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh bakery foods, including fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes.

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc holds 21.45% of its portfolio in Flowers Foods, Inc. for 7.13 million shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. owns 2.13 million shares or 10.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jolley Asset Management Llc has 2.73% invested in the company for 217,812 shares. The New York-based Hamlin Capital Management Llc has invested 2.46% in the stock. Thomasville National Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 773,527 shares.