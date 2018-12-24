Argan (AGX) to pay $0.25 on Jan 31, 2019; Basswood Capital Management Has Upped Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Stake

Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) is expected to pay $0.25 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:AGX) shareholders before Jan 23, 2019 will receive the $0.25 dividend. Argan Inc’s current price of $35.92 translates into 0.70% yield. Argan Inc’s dividend has Jan 24, 2019 as record date. Dec 13, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.10% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 253,968 shares traded or 44.77% up from the average. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has declined 7.75% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC) stake by 31.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 312,770 shares as Flagstar Bancorp Inc (FBC)’s stock declined 10.76%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 1.32M shares with $41.54M value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Flagstar Bancorp Inc now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $25.69. About 977,867 shares traded or 106.62% up from the average. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) has declined 23.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FBC News: 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $35 million, or $0.60 per Diluted Share; 24/04/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-3INV; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2 (FSMT 2018-2); 22/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Flagstar Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Flagstar to Audiocast Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 24/04/2018 – FLAGSTAR BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Flagstar Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 15/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE FLAGSTAR MORTGAGE TRUST 2018-3INV; PRESALE

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, activities management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company has market cap of $559.30 million. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) stake by 161,273 shares to 242,943 valued at $5.28M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) stake by 35,186 shares and now owns 70,093 shares. Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R) was reduced too.

