Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) stake by 67.62% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 460,391 shares as Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 220,497 shares with $1.99 million value, down from 680,888 last quarter. Pdf Solutions Inc now has $256.26M valuation. The stock decreased 4.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 492,001 shares traded or 120.24% up from the average. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has declined 48.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15; 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 8.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc acquired 4,085 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock declined 5.08%. The Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc holds 50,456 shares with $8.22M value, up from 46,371 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $97.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 21 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES COAL HEADWINDS ON LOW NATURAL GAS PRICES; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM

Analysts await PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by PDF Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% negative EPS growth.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) stake by 135,273 shares to 541,643 valued at $23.29 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Spirit Mta Reit stake by 559,569 shares and now owns 638,197 shares. On Deck Cap Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.44, from 1.79 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 12 investors sold PDFS shares while 22 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 24.61 million shares or 6.15% less from 26.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Barclays Public Ltd owns 29,767 shares. Needham Invest accumulated 1.22M shares or 3.31% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 6,412 shares. Panagora Asset reported 29,695 shares. 190 are owned by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. 15,341 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 29,400 shares. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Ameriprise Financial holds 156,110 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 1.87M shares. Voya Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 1.39% or 494,194 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 511 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 371 raised stakes. 541.33 million shares or 2.42% less from 554.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.14% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 139,925 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 3.81M shares stake. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.02% or 3,506 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 160,873 shares. Stewart & Patten Limited invested in 1.28% or 42,825 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 0.09% or 7,707 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company owns 216 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Brookstone Capital Mgmt owns 2,374 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 374,122 are held by Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv. 558,445 were accumulated by Mcdonald Ca. Montrusco Bolton Investments stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, Lehman has 0.16% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 2,104 shares. Pggm Invs holds 276,484 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 26,499 are held by Cleararc.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $4.56 million activity. Tennison Lynden L had sold 8,450 shares worth $1.28M. KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 13 analyst reports since July 20, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Monday, October 1 report. TD Securities downgraded Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Friday, October 26 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 20. UBS has “Buy” rating and $161 target. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, August 15 to “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, October 18. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, November 27 to “Buy” rating. As per Friday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 20. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 20.