Among 2 analysts covering Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sunstone Hotel Investors had 2 analyst reports since November 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) on Thursday, November 15 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, December 18. See Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) latest ratings:

18/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $18 New Target: $16 Downgrade

15/11/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $17.5 New Target: $16 Maintain

Arrow Financial Corp increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 1538.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arrow Financial Corp acquired 1,000 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock declined 6.12%. The Arrow Financial Corp holds 1,065 shares with $376,000 value, up from 65 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $56.54B valuation. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07 million shares traded or 129.10% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – Biogen: Spinraza Data Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Range and Survival Benefit for Infants; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN EXPECTS TO LAUNCH IMRALDI IN EUROPE ON OCT. 16, 2018; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 01/05/2018 – BIOGEN TO FURTHER CUT ADUCANUMAB ROYALTY RATES; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY SPINRAZA REVENUE OF $364 MLN VS $47 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.03 billion. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, renovation, and sale of luxury, upper upscale, and upscale full-service hotels in the United States. It has a 16.67 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio also includes mid-scale hotels.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 18 investors sold Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 229.82 million shares or 2.50% less from 235.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shelton Capital Management invested in 15,250 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Quadrant L P Ca has 0.04% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 117,147 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 28,370 shares. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 87,560 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 0.07% or 6.41M shares in its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) holds 0% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) for 3,541 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 17,093 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Secs has 1.14% invested in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 332,044 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0% stake. Cohen And Steers reported 13.75 million shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 20,725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Management Llc stated it has 0.44% in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO). 15,687 were accumulated by Paragon Mgmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 5,600 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Lc. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 73,236 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Liability Corp reported 49,305 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.07% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Main Street Research Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,182 shares. The Texas-based Shamrock Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 33 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 8,256 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 225,859 were accumulated by Empyrean Cap Prns Ltd Partnership. Waverton Invest Mngmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 304,150 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.21% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Global Endowment Mgmt LP invested 0.94% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank accumulated 0.09% or 135,308 shares. Churchill Management holds 8,216 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Janney Mngmt Lc accumulated 50,622 shares or 0.15% of the stock.

Arrow Financial Corp decreased Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 16,255 shares to 30,556 valued at $1.74 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 7,558 shares and now owns 7,454 shares. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Biogen had 12 analyst reports since July 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of BIIB in report on Wednesday, October 24 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 6. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Monday, October 1. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $400 target. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Friday, October 19 to “Market Perform”. Barclays Capital maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, July 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $320 target. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, July 10 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, July 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $350,000 activity. Shares for $350,000 were sold by Ehlers Michael D on Wednesday, September 26.