Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Analysts See $0.51 EPS; Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Has 1.05 Sentiment

Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report $0.51 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 37.80% from last quarter’s $0.82 EPS. AJG’s profit would be $93.66M giving it 34.83 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s analysts see -34.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.52% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $71.06. About 2.43M shares traded or 123.46% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 14.20% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 18/05/2018 – Insurance firm Arthur J. Gallagher monitoring U.S. exit from Iran deal; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – SIGNED A DEAL TO BUY 100% OF EQUITY INTERESTS OF PRONTO HOLDCO; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG)

Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.43, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 104 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 99 trimmed and sold holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust. The institutional investors in our database reported: 165.78 million shares, down from 174.26 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brandywine Realty Trust in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 37.

Analysts await Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 9.37% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BDN’s profit will be $63.02 million for 9.14 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Brandywine Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.79. About 2.05 million shares traded or 34.73% up from the average. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has declined 22.29% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 07/03/2018 Delaware Gover: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek State Park will close; 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 32C, EST. 32C; 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 FFO $1.33-$1.43/Share; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 26/03/2018 – Brandywine Homes Begins Model Construction at Bradbury, a Gated Community Offering 45 Single-Family Detached Homes in La Puente, Calif; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 26.37 P/E ratio. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.81% of its portfolio in Brandywine Realty Trust for 1.43 million shares. Real Estate Management Services Llc owns 1.34 million shares or 6.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, V3 Capital Management L.P. has 5.76% invested in the company for 1.69 million shares. The California-based Green Street Investors Llc has invested 1.92% in the stock. Legg Mason Inc., a Maryland-based fund reported 1,962 shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.94 million activity. 3,985 shares valued at $299,234 were sold by Bay Walter D. on Friday, September 7. 12,500 shares were sold by Ziebell William F, worth $934,750. $911,409 worth of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was sold by CARY RICHARD C on Thursday, August 16. English Frank E. Jr. sold $144,140 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arthur J. Gallagher had 4 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, November 12 report. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, October 12 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 23 investors sold Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 140.92 million shares or 1.55% less from 143.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers Inc owns 125 shares. Rench Wealth reported 63,085 shares stake. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management holds 0.2% or 4,220 shares. Rfg Advisory Gp Ltd Llc has 0.17% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.06% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Franklin Incorporated accumulated 1.89M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc holds 0.05% or 9,781 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 227,716 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech owns 282,990 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Citigroup holds 38,703 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 6,030 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Weatherstone Cap Management reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 22,664 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma has 1.07M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage and risk management services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.05 billion. The Company’s Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. It has a 23.15 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s retail brokerage activities negotiate and place property/casualty, employer-provided health and welfare insurance, and healthcare exchange and retirement solutions primarily for middle-market commercial, industrial, public entity, religious, and not-for-profit entities.

