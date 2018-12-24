Arvest Trust Company decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 2.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arvest Trust Company sold 7,601 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.36%. The Arvest Trust Company holds 270,359 shares with $20.93M value, down from 277,960 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $67.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 432,525 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has risen 29.01% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.01% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA -CEO; 20/03/2018 – SANTOS LTD STO.AX – APPROVALS MILESTONE CONFIRMS BAROSSA AS THE LEADING CANDIDATE TO SUPPLY BACKFILL GAS TO DARWIN LNG; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 20/05/2018 – Libyan youth group will shut oilfields unless demands met-statement; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 23/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $1.75 B of Debt Securities; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Abitration Award Independent From Action Against the Government of Venezuela Pending Before ICSID Tribunal; 23/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $63; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION

Papp L Roy & Associates decreased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 6.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Papp L Roy & Associates sold 3,736 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 2.31%. The Papp L Roy & Associates holds 58,291 shares with $6.52M value, down from 62,027 last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $154.17B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 309,027 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has declined 0.46% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: To Responsibly Step Up Investments in Core Carbonated Soft Drinks; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO- CEO SAYS TEAM IS “MANIACALLY” FOCUSED ON GETTING NAB BUSINESS BACK TO TRACK IN 2H18, AND WILL SEQUENTIALLY IMPROVE EVERY QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $20.77 million activity. $1.34 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) was sold by Schwarz Glenda Mae. On Wednesday, August 22 Lance Ryan Michael sold $11.54M worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) or 160,064 shares. The insider Wallette Don E Jr. sold 59,432 shares worth $4.27M. KELLY JANET LANGFORD sold $3.62 million worth of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, August 22.

Arvest Trust Company increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) stake by 17,782 shares to 105,010 valued at $10.77 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 35,385 shares and now owns 119,165 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 45 investors sold COP shares while 469 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 361 raised stakes. 789.31 million shares or 1.47% less from 801.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability accumulated 20,789 shares. Mcgowan Group Inc Asset, Texas-based fund reported 2,836 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 10,721 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associates Corp invested in 92,626 shares. Hyman Charles D invested in 166,855 shares. 21,471 were reported by Bryn Mawr. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 150,215 shares. 6,252 were accumulated by Frontier Management. Capital Intl Ca accumulated 13,403 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 6,938 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vantage Investment Limited Company holds 0.01% or 864 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,586 shares. Markston Intll Limited Liability holds 0.63% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 75,966 shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone has invested 0.55% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Cibc World Markets reported 0.04% stake.

Among 8 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Friday, October 5. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 2 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, July 23. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight”.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 193.33% or $0.87 from last year’s $0.45 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 11.13 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since October 4, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $22.66 million activity. Spanos Mike sold $2.26M worth of stock or 20,074 shares. Shares for $18.53M were sold by Khan Mehmood. Narasimhan Laxman sold 5,500 shares worth $587,364. 12,024 shares valued at $1.29M were sold by Yawman David on Tuesday, October 16.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on February, 15 before the open. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 13.74% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 18.33 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PepsiCo had 12 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 11 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, July 11. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $118 target. Deutsche Bank maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $116 target. Citigroup maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $116 target. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 3. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 5 by Macquarie Research. As per Friday, September 28, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) on Thursday, October 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 3.