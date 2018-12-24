Capital Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 4.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,373 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.05M, down from 88,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Business Insider: France said it will sue Google and Apple for ‘abusive trade practices’; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Buy Probed as EU Targets Music App’s Data Trove; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 14/03/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple might give Siri a total makeover; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 21/05/2018 – Inverse: Apple HomePod 2018 Rumors: Take This New Leak With a Grain of Salt; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 27/03/2018 – Apple is also rolling out a new software development platform, ClassKit, aimed at education, as well as free iCloud storage and Apple Pencil discounts

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 392.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought 6,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,534 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.80 million, up from 1,732 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $183.75. About 136 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 17.47% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 16/05/2018 – Governor Rauner: $3M grant from IL EPA will help fund project to switch to groundwater source for Quincy. City will pay the; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Among 17 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. 3M had 106 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, November 21 by Goldman Sachs. As per Wednesday, December 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 22 report. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Jefferies. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Hilliard Lyons. On Thursday, December 14 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, October 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, December 14. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $186 target.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,252 activity. The insider Hammes Eric D. sold 1,272 shares worth $274,752.

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20 million and $293.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 20,544 shares to 8,166 shares, valued at $458,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 9,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,834 shares, and cut its stake in Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MMM shares while 535 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 480 raised stakes. 371.40 million shares or 0.76% less from 374.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 18,086 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 5,757 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. Regent Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.49% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.71% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 50,270 shares. Mariner Wealth reported 141,334 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. 21,179 were reported by Tci Wealth Advisors Inc. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 12,437 shares or 0.72% of the stock. -based Farr Miller Washington Limited Com Dc has invested 0.33% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sigma Planning Corporation stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Vanguard Group holds 0.4% or 48.93M shares in its portfolio. Northeast Investment Mgmt accumulated 136,985 shares. Clean Yield reported 1.49% stake. Guardian Trust holds 0% or 109 shares. Wills Group Inc Inc invested 1.97% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Willow Creek Wealth invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More important recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3M to buy M*Modal’s tech business for $1.0B enterprise value – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “3M discontinues production of MEAs – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “3M: Should Investors Worry About Rising Debt Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: More Health Does Not Make A Healthy Stock – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS sold 3,408 shares worth $647,520.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple downgraded on market saturation – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: Beware The January Curse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple’s Next Supercycle May Come Sooner Than You Think – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple Could Be In Trump Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Apple Stock in December? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Skylands Ltd Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 295,700 shares. Department Mb Retail Bank N A has 80,681 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Kj Harrison And Prns Inc has invested 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cognios Ltd Liability Com has 3.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,886 shares. Moreover, Management New York has 2.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Foundation Advsrs reported 74,542 shares. Dillon And Assocs reported 8.43% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rbo And Company Lc has invested 3.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cibc World Corp stated it has 3.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). John G Ullman invested in 6,454 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 111,127 shares. Dearborn Partners Lc stated it has 196,053 shares. 263,631 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc. Bruce & Co has invested 3.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stratford Consulting accumulated 0.08% or 1,003 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 23 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 27 by Raymond James. Brean Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Wednesday, July 27 report. Macquarie Research maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, April 27 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, February 2. Piper Jaffray maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, November 30. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $200.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, September 11. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, October 28. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy”.