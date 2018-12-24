Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 14.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 17,439 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,316 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.10 million, up from 121,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 6,086 shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 30/05/2018 – Qorvo Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America earnings beat on strong loan growth, lower taxes; 23/05/2018 – NXT-ID Announces Issuance of US Patent for IoT Device Collaboration; 08/03/2018 – SEC Settled Charges Against Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith on Unregistered Sales of Securities on Behalf of China-based Issuer; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 14/03/2018 – Siemens Healthineers IPO likely to price at 28 euros per share

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Abiomed Inc (ABMD) by 86.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 1,929 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,155 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.87 million, up from 2,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Abiomed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $6.01 during the last trading session, reaching $290.29. About 1.11 million shares traded or 57.35% up from the average. ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has risen 72.24% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 14/05/2018 – Winslow Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in Abiomed; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 30/03/2018 – ABIOMED INC – TODD A. TRAPP WILL BE APPOINTED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ABIOMED GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR IMPELLA CP® WITH SMARTASSIST™ & O; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED SEES FY REV. $740.0M TO $770.0M, EST. $747.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD); 03/04/2018 – OPSENS’ TECHNOLOGY GRANTED FDA APPROVAL IN ABIOMED’S IMPELLA CARDIAC PUMP®; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $466.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,510 shares to 62,427 shares, valued at $9.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 118,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,192 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 35 investors sold ABMD shares while 144 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 35.84 million shares or 0.84% less from 36.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 14,732 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa invested 0.07% in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Captrust stated it has 8 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.07% or 696 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated invested in 1,515 shares. Jackson Square Prtnrs Ltd Company has 240,160 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 0.01% invested in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 57,613 are held by Voloridge Invest Management Limited Com. Lpl Limited Liability accumulated 12,217 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii reported 0.08% stake. Rhumbline Advisers reported 90,500 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). 8,619 were reported by Metropolitan Life Insur. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.3% or 35,421 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $8.18 million activity. Greenfield Andrew J had sold 4,440 shares worth $1.75 million. Shares for $4.33M were sold by Howley Michael G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clark Cap Grp has 1.17M shares. Magnetar Llc reported 27,915 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma has invested 0.25% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc has 21,201 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Calamos Ltd has 1.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Eagle Asset reported 311,217 shares. Gabalex Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 400,000 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Lincoln Natl has invested 0.07% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 2.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Martin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.98% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pinnacle Prtnrs has 0.26% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 105,316 shares. 32.41 million are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Retirement Planning Gp invested in 9,559 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Aimz Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 23,533 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio.