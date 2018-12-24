Hendershot Investments Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 19.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc sold 5,226 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58 million, down from 26,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 27 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CFO ON ACQUISITION SPENDING – “THINK IT WILL BE STRONGER IN THE BACK HALF OF YEAR BUT COULD LAND BIT LOWER THAN $1 BLN FOR FULL YR”; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Ppt (ELS) by 3.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.46% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 230,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.19 million, down from 239,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Ppt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $97.94. About 580,250 shares traded or 67.74% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 12.99% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $967,103 activity.

