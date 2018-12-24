Swedbank increased its stake in Activision Blizz (ATVI) by 6.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 246,868 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.03M shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $335.17M, up from 3.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Activision Blizz for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.85. About 19.31 million shares traded or 86.16% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – BOARD AUTHORIZED DEBT PAYDOWN OF AS MUCH AS $1.8 BLN DURING 2018; 05/04/2018 – Prepare to Join the Battle for Azeroth™—New World of Warcraft® Expansion Arrives August 14; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard Expands Esports Leadership Team; 09/04/2018 – USO and Activision to Bring ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ to Service Members Overseas; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Increases CY 2018 Rev and EPS Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Overwatch League™ Grand Finals to Be Held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 11.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management bought 38,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,184 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.48M, up from 327,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 29.11M shares traded or 81.88% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has declined 7.60% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 28/05/2018 – 660 NEWS Calgary: BREAKING: Green party Leader Elizabeth May has pleaded guilty to a criminal contempt of court charge for; 29/05/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS “THERE IS A VERY STRONG BUSINESS CASE” FOR THE KINDER MORGAN CANADA EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau; 10/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN SEEKING TO `DIAL UP CRISIS’ IN CANADA: HORGAN; 16/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER: PREPARED TO INDEMNIFY KINDER MORGAN CANADA PIPELINE PROJECT AGAINST ANY FINANCIAL LOSS CAUSED BY B.C. GOVT’S ATTEMPTS AT DELAY; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT; 08/05/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND SAYS RESOLUTION WILL BE VOTED AT AGM ON MAY 9; 29/05/2018 – Canadian government to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold KMI shares while 280 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 277 raised stakes. 1.28 billion shares or 1.18% more from 1.27 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nomura Holding holds 0% or 20,159 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 9,105 shares. Ballentine Prns Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). North Amer has 0.04% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 858,600 are owned by Renaissance Tech Lc. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 1.59% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Harber Asset Mgmt Lc reported 947,293 shares or 5.22% of all its holdings. 52.11 million were accumulated by Franklin Res. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.1% or 146.13 million shares in its portfolio. Nokota Management LP holds 3.61 million shares or 1% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Quaker Investments Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.27% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.46% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 22.25M shares. Shine Investment Advisory has invested 0.1% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 44,066 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 403,000 shares. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3.99% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Blackrock invested in 0.18% or 50.06M shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.24% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 116,333 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt accumulated 2,771 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 5,764 shares. 20,000 are held by Cna Financial. Hudson Bay Capital LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 66,535 shares. D E Shaw And holds 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 760,089 shares. Park West Asset Ltd Llc holds 200,000 shares. Andra Ap has 81,500 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 1.01 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Swedbank, which manages about $22.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 143,048 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $276.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 75,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST).