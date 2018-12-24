Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Sys Inc (ADBE) by 1.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stifel Financial Corp sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 529,142 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $142.88 million, down from 538,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stifel Financial Corp who had been investing in Adobe Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $9.85 during the last trading session, reaching $208.8. About 8.83M shares traded or 103.90% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 39.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 08/03/2018 – Tracking First Joins Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Enhance Data Governance and Reporting for Adobe Analytics Cloud Users; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 9.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 6,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 61,703 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.03M, down from 68,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $66.21. About 21.31 million shares traded or 226.69% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INT’L CREDIT RISK PROTECTED BY DE-LEVERAGING PATH; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 insider sales for $13.32 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Rencher Bradley, worth $2.94M on Thursday, November 1. The insider Ricks David A bought 75 shares worth $19,607. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $2.73 million.

Among 41 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Adobe Systems has $325 highest and $10 lowest target. $217.85’s average target is 4.33% above currents $208.8 stock price. Adobe Systems had 181 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Tuesday, August 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $165.0 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, March 16. On Friday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, May 22. Morgan Stanley maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Wednesday, September 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $110 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, December 12 by J.P. Morgan. On Tuesday, December 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. As per Monday, December 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Jefferies maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 8 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold ADBE shares while 419 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 386.22 million shares or 3.00% less from 398.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 10,405 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 36,046 were accumulated by Forte Ltd Liability Co Adv. The Michigan-based Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.42% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). S&Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Schmidt P J Invest Management reported 1,515 shares stake. Kepos Cap LP accumulated 24,268 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Financial holds 639 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Lc owns 0.24% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 11,609 shares. First Long Island Lc has 2.99% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 5,167 shares. Charter Trust reported 0.05% stake. Egerton (Uk) Llp reported 2.99 million shares stake. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 40,359 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability owns 2,570 shares.

Stifel Financial Corp, which manages about $34.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 7,357 shares to 19,223 shares, valued at $929,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adient Plc by 40,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Cohen & Steers Global Inc Bl (NYSE:INB).

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International has $140.0 highest and $74 lowest target. $103.30’s average target is 56.02% above currents $66.21 stock price. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 28 by Citigroup. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, October 3 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Thursday, April 21. Citigroup maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 20. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $90 target. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Edward Jones. On Monday, November 14 the stock rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 4 by Bank of America. On Wednesday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $497.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 239,420 shares to 424,019 shares, valued at $21.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 409,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 9.92% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.31 per share. PM’s profit will be $1.83B for 14.03 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 60 investors sold PM shares while 516 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 0.45% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,234 are owned by Joel Isaacson And Limited Liability. Invesco stated it has 16.36M shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. 37,668 are held by Fincl Bank Of The West. Altfest L J And reported 9,912 shares stake. Conning invested in 361,430 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 547,673 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 691,216 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,875 shares. Smith Moore Communications has 0.1% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 5,250 shares. Bouchey Group Ltd has invested 0.08% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Cap Int Invsts reported 33.90M shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) owns 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,812 shares. Mairs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 7,603 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Gw Henssler & has invested 0.65% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). London Of Virginia has 985,663 shares.