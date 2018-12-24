Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 24.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 205,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 619,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.10M, down from 825,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.61M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.47% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $13.88. About 389,576 shares traded or 557.72% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 24.28% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.28% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 23/03/2018 – AGILYSYS NAMES PRABUDDHA BISWAS CTO, REPLACING LARRY STEINBERG; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 13.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 1.67M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.94 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $599.83 million, up from 12.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 4.19M shares traded or 18.12% up from the average. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 16.41% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 29/03/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Exits Allergan, Cuts Aramark; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q Adj EPS 48c; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity by DiversityInc; 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK 2Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 46C; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aramark, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARMK); 26/04/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Bexley/Franklin Potential Number Affected- Aramark Campus Services, LLC – Capital University – 06/28/2018; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Aramark (ARMK) Investors

Investors sentiment increased to 2.29 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 2.21 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 8 investors sold AGYS shares while 16 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 19.12 million shares or 2.10% less from 19.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pnc Fincl Ser Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 187 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 19,187 shares. Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 32,253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 25,593 shares in its portfolio. Mak One Limited Liability Corp has invested 28.18% of its portfolio in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 12,218 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has 0% invested in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS). Comerica Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 17,006 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 69,588 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & accumulated 22 shares. Blackrock reported 2.54 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $457.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 60,700 shares to 102,500 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) by 61,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.92 million shares, and has risen its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 37.50% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.75% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $282,661 activity. $224,570 worth of stock was sold by KOLERUS KEITH M on Tuesday, September 11.

Among 2 analysts covering Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Agilysys Inc. had 5 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) earned “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 11. Maxim Group maintained Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) rating on Thursday, August 2. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $22 target. On Monday, February 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Sidoti to “Neutral” on Saturday, November 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ARMK shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 236.66 million shares or 1.96% more from 232.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fort LP owns 1,332 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,404 shares. Us Financial Bank De has 12,044 shares. Cap Research Global accumulated 0.17% or 13.49M shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0.01% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Nordea Invest Management Ab has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.18% or 12,327 shares in its portfolio. 130,347 were reported by Ameriprise Incorporated. Uss Mgmt Ltd holds 0.11% or 255,900 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 13.90M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Carlson LP holds 0.14% or 270,200 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 384 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 254,022 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited has invested 0.02% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Among 16 analysts covering Aramark Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ARMK), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. Aramark Holdings Corporation had 53 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and $36 target in Thursday, August 13 report. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, November 15. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, March 13. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ARMK in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ARMK in report on Wednesday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 7 by Nomura. The rating was initiated by Macquarie Research with “Outperform” on Friday, August 26. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 16 by Robert W. Baird.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.58 million activity. Shares for $3.00M were bought by FOSS ERIC J. 15,000 shares were sold by Reynolds Stephen R, worth $619,961 on Wednesday, August 29.