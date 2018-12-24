Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 43.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 55,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,301 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.25 million, up from 127,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $605.50 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.15. About 2.85M shares traded or 300.51% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 44.95% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 03/04/2018 – Inventure Foods Expands TGI Fridays® Snack Line With New Party Bites and Potato Skins Varieties; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP – ON MAY 3, SIGNED AGREEMENT TO SELL ASSETS OF APU REPAIR PRODUCT LINE OF TRIUMPH AVIATION SERVICES ASIA LTD TO TURBINEAERO REPAIR LTD; 23/03/2018 – Data Boss Sub of TGI Solar Group to Re-Domicile to Delaware and Change its Capital Structure; 15/05/2018 – TGI Fridays Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners – Two Years in a Row; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH IN CONTRACT TALKS THAT WILL AFFECT FY19 CASH GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – Triumph’s Support Accessory Services Business Based out of Grand Prairie, Texas, Will Service LRUs for the V2500, PW2000 and PW4000 Engine Models Through 2019

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 30.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 258,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,258 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.79M, down from 859,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9.27M shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 22/04/2018 – Fresenius Ends Deal to Buy Akorn, Which Pledges a Fight; 21/05/2018 – AKORN SHOULDN’T HAVE USED CRAVATH LAWYERS TO HANDLE PROBE; 27/04/2018 – FTC SENT FRESENIUS/AKORN DRAFT DECISION/ORDER ON APRIL 20: SUIT; 09/04/2018 – AKRX INVESTORS NOTICE: Lieff Cabraser Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action against Akorn, Inc; 27/03/2018 – FRESENIUS SE FREG.DE SAYS AKORN’S AKRX.O SETTLEMENT OF CLAIMS OVER INACCURATE 2014 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOT RELATED TO FRESENIUS SE’S PROBE; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadlin; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Akorn CreditWatch To Developing From Positive; 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – Akorn Files Complaint Against Fresenius For Ending Merger Deal — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS DELAWARE COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS KABI TO FULFILL

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $121,000 activity.

Among 19 analysts covering Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. Triumph Group had 69 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of TGI in report on Friday, April 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Research on Thursday, May 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 29 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, October 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 15 report. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Monday, February 6 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 23 investors sold TGI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 50.03 million shares or 0.71% less from 50.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 15,605 were reported by Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 676,217 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc Inc owns 4.70 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walthausen & Lc holds 1.05M shares. Serv Automobile Association has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 72,259 shares. Towle And holds 4.35% or 2.05M shares. Ls Inv Ltd Liability reported 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Adirondack Rech & Mgmt Inc has invested 1.72% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Northern Tru Corporation owns 601,635 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 569,932 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,697 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 1,000 shares. Personal Capital has invested 0.05% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Triumph Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Triumph Group announces update on divestiture progress – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Triumph Group (TGI) Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Developing Opportunities within NVIDIA, Triumph Group, Gladstone Land, Icahn Enterprises, UGI, and TopBuild â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Triumph Group: Modern Day Cigar Butt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2018.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $74.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 13,160 shares to 98,757 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ:OCLR) by 689,383 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $31.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Collins Inc (NYSE:COL) by 76,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Kapstone Paper & Packaging C (NYSE:KS).