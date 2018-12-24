Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its stake in Cigna Corp (CI) by 12.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee sold 2,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 16,585 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.45M, down from 18,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Cigna Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $181.3. About 7.24M shares traded or 177.71% up from the average. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has risen 0.04% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Cigna will buy Express Scripts; massive opioid litigation may not get settled; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Launches Online Campaign About Safe Use of Opioids for Pain Managemen; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO FUND CASH PORTION THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH, DEBT; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Cigna’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade After Its Announced Acquisition Of Express Scripts Holding Company; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani tries to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 01/05/2018 – New Cigna Study Reveals Loneliness at Epidemic Levels in America; 16/05/2018 – Cigna Considered a Different Health Deal Before Express Scripts; 09/03/2018 – Haeggquist & Eck Investigates Anthem Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duty Regarding Failed CIGNA Merger; 08/03/2018 – Cigna joins healthcare deal frenzy with $67bn Express Scripts takeover; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 41.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 15,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,322 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, down from 36,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46M shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 12/04/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.21 million activity. Sadler Jason D also sold $4.51M worth of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) on Friday, November 2. The insider Triplett Michael W sold 2,825 shares worth $605,253.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold CI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 217.73 million shares or 4.89% more from 207.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Denmark-based C Ww Group A S has invested 0.1% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). 3.51M were reported by Wellington Management Group Llp. Kanawha Cap Management Lc has 4,866 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 74,211 are owned by Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund. Srb has invested 0.06% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). M&T National Bank Corporation invested in 0.02% or 20,877 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 1,122 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested 0.03% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Origin Asset Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 118,400 shares. Professional Advisory Services invested in 1,525 shares. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0.2% or 854,574 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp owns 0.14% invested in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) for 17.80 million shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.16% in Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI). Century has 401,144 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Hudock Gp Lc invested in 0.04% or 497 shares.

Hall Laurie J Trustee, which manages about $189.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) by 7,775 shares to 22,675 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 23 analysts covering CIGNA (NYSE:CI), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. CIGNA had 75 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, September 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 7 by Citigroup. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185.0 target in Monday, October 23 report. Zacks downgraded the shares of CI in report on Wednesday, August 5 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs initiated Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Wednesday, January 3. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $247.0 target. Credit Suisse initiated Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) rating on Friday, November 3. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $219.0 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $2.52 earnings per share, up 29.90% or $0.58 from last year’s $1.94 per share. CI’s profit will be $613.71 million for 17.99 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cigna Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability owns 16,981 shares. Polaris Greystone Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 2,631 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Communication Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,594 shares. Fin holds 6,440 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 187,490 are owned by Palladium Prns Ltd Liability Company. Bbva Compass Natl Bank Inc stated it has 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,563 shares. Argyle holds 4,646 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv stated it has 25,299 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Finance has 0.22% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,762 shares. Hendershot Investments Incorporated accumulated 7,619 shares. New England Research And Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 6,000 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Company has invested 0.52% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.39% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4.94M shares. Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, May 26. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, February 5. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 30 report. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 30 by Barclays Capital. Edward Jones upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, October 26.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79B for 12.92 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

