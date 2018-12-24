Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 94.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 48,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,928 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $266,000, down from 51,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 2.87M shares traded or 87.83% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 35.56% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 Sales $7.69B-$7.77B; 27/03/2018 – Tractor Supply Co. Searching for 4-H, FFA `Great Neighbors’; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Sees FY18 EPS $3.95-EPS $4.15; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO TSCO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.09, REV VIEW $7.73 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.97 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 billion, down from 11.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 62,360 shares traded or 107.39% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 0.96% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $22.63 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by PARRISH BENJAMIN F JR, worth $410,000 on Thursday, July 26. Barbarick Steve K sold $1.89M worth of stock. Barton Kurt D sold 6,146 shares worth $488,607. Shares for $12.70 million were sold by SANDFORT GREGORY A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold TSCO shares while 194 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 95.91 million shares or 0.58% less from 96.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stifel Financial invested in 141,141 shares. Asset One Com has 0.04% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 198,926 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd has invested 0.02% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 2,260 shares. Wealthfront Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Company invested 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Blair William And Il holds 0.06% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 110,292 shares. Mount Vernon Md accumulated 16,580 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 5,219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Management Limited Liability accumulated 33,220 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv stated it has 349,869 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 0.14% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 132,700 shares. 462 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DKS or TSCO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Women Inc. Magazine Recognizes Three Tractor Supply Company Board Members on 2018 Most Influential Corporate Directors List – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wolfe Research checks in on Tractor Supply – Seeking Alpha” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Thriving Retailer In The Age Of Amazon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 22, 2018.

Among 32 analysts covering Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Tractor Supply had 110 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, September 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 8 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 30, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, October 22. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TSCO in report on Friday, August 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, October 26. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) on Thursday, January 25 to “Market Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $58 target in Friday, July 28 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) rating on Tuesday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $6400 target.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $18.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 183,446 shares to 210,046 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 289,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 349,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Logitech Intl S A (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, up 18.68% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $131.84M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.62, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold ANAT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 2.08% less from 17.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Savings Bank De has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 2,410 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 3,588 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 80 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Management Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest has invested 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 72,927 shares. 8,947 were accumulated by Greenleaf Tru. Schroder Invest Gru reported 129,132 shares stake. 6,400 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 4,729 shares. Signaturefd Lc owns 4,501 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Com invested in 216,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 25,374 shares to 28,693 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 395,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 433,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK).