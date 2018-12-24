First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Ingredion Incorprtd (INGR) by 0.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 436,022 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.76M, up from 432,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Ingredion Incorprtd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.51 million shares traded or 168.98% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 30.73% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.73% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 16/05/2018 – INGREDION DECLARES QTRLY DIV OF $0.60/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ingredion Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGR); 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY REPORTED SHR $1.90; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades lngredion to Baa1; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 47.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 3,799 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $369,000, down from 8,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $66.39. About 2.70M shares traded or 30.40% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 36.59% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – U.S. Congress unveils $1.3 trillion spending bill as shutdown looms; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Normalized EBITDA $4.99B; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV: DRAG ON EBITDA GROWTH SEEN MORE IN 2Q18; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPEFUL LIST OF U.S. ALLIES WILL GET ENLARGED: BRITO; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 22/03/2018 – Government funding bill hits snag in U.S. Senate

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Home Run For Tilray – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Anheuser-Busch InBev -2% after Argus downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Anheuser-Busch InBev Is a Solid Buy at $100/Share – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2018. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week (Dec. 16-21) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AB InBev: A Brewing Long-Term Buy At 52-Week Lows – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 10, 2018.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.23B for 14.69 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.80% EPS growth.

Among 24 analysts covering Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD), 17 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Anheuser-Busch InBev has $157 highest and $96.28 lowest target. $124.01’s average target is 86.79% above currents $66.39 stock price. Anheuser-Busch InBev had 58 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, March 5. On Thursday, August 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. As per Monday, November 16, the company rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas. ING Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Wednesday, August 26 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 5 by Susquehanna. Susquehanna upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Wednesday, February 28 to “Buy” rating. Nomura downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) on Tuesday, July 21 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 12 by Bernstein. Morgan Stanley reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, October 5 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $139.0 target in Tuesday, September 19 report.

More recent Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “INGREDION INTRODUCES ASTRAEA® ALLULOSE; NEW RARE SUGAR PROVIDES GREAT TASTE WITH FEWER CALORIES – GlobeNewswire” on December 05, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “INGREDION INVESTS $140 MILLION TO ACCELERATE GROWTH IN PLANT-BASED PROTEINS – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.625 PER SHARE – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 14, 2018 was also an interesting one.

