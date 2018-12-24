Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 3.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 1,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,294 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.19M, down from 37,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 21/03/2018 – MacRumors: Apple’s Upcoming 5.8-inch OLED iPhone Could Be Cheaper Than iPhone X; 09/04/2018 – Apple: Nine More Apple Suppliers Commit to 100 % Clean Energy Production; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 14/03/2018 – Apple set to launch wireless charging pad AirPower this month, sources say; 21/05/2018 – Express UK: Amazon Echo rival – Apple could be planning to launch a much cheaper HomePod; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity; 10/04/2018 – Israeli agency investigating Apple over handling of iPhone slowdown; 25/05/2018 – JicksonCt: Apple is customizing VW’s T6 Transporter vans with autonomous technology, according to a Bloomberg source.…

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 20.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 10,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,715 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.30B, up from 52,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.95. About 9.64M shares traded or 121.60% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 7.90% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 30/04/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at Conference May 14; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 14/03/2018 – Anadarko at Group Breakfast Hosted By Tuohy Brs Today; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA EXPECTS 13 OIL, GAS CONCESSIONS IN VACA MUERTA SHALE PLAY TO ADOPT INCENTIVE PLAN AIMED TO MOVE PROJECTS FROM PILOT PHASE TO DEVELOPMENT PHASE -ENERGY MIN; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 66 investors sold APC shares while 253 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 410.78 million shares or 4.16% less from 428.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Essex Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 96,957 shares. The New York-based Indexiq Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 48,003 shares. Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 1.59 million shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability holds 168 shares. 7,800 are held by Addison Capital Com. Amalgamated Bank invested in 0.11% or 65,317 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). King Luther Cap Management reported 0.08% stake. The Japan-based Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Alyeska Inv Group LP reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Comerica National Bank invested in 95,845 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Among 43 analysts covering Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC), 36 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation had 161 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 12. The stock of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by Raymond James. BMO Capital Markets maintained Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) rating on Thursday, February 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $70 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, November 25 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $81 target in Friday, May 12 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $80 target in Tuesday, July 25 report. On Friday, March 17 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 20 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, January 29 report. On Wednesday, February 1 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $957.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 96,409 shares to 185,948 shares, valued at $4.25B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,195 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 94,003 were reported by Dubuque Bankshares. Sprott Inc invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northwest Investment Counselors Lc, Oregon-based fund reported 19,082 shares. Asset Mngmt Gru has 24,026 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. First Bank Sioux Falls holds 5,873 shares or 4.36% of its portfolio. Osterweis has invested 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corp Nj has invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Valiant Capital Management Ltd Partnership holds 4.92% or 246,425 shares in its portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc has invested 6.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated has 149,496 shares. Holt Cap Advisors Dba Holt Cap Partners Limited Partnership has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.83% or 513,144 shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Intll Ltd reported 8,534 shares stake. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 6.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 86,438 shares for 4.46% of their portfolio.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. CLSA maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, April 27. CLSA has “Buy” rating and $115 target. Rosenblatt initiated Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, September 9. Rosenblatt has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Buy” on Tuesday, June 13. FBN Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, August 2 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, September 11. As per Tuesday, August 2, the company rating was downgraded by Daiwa Securities. The rating was maintained by Pacific Crest on Tuesday, April 4 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, October 18. Maxim Group maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Tuesday, January 31 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 were sold by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.