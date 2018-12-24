Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Company (KO) by 118.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 18,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 34,127 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 15,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 32.48 million shares traded or 131.69% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES VOLUME GROWTH AT 4% – 6% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Worldwide Unit Case Volume Up 3%; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: Changing consumer habits are hitting Coca-Cola and Kraft; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth

Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 87.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 76,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 86,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – Ancora Advisors Adds Apple, Buys More IAC: 13F; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple plans to launch subscription news service; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 15/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 15); 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 18/03/2018 – APPLE IS MAKING A SMALL NUMBERS OF SCREENS FOR TESTING PURPOSES -BLOOMBERG; 25/05/2018 – Apple’s self-driving partnership is the next phase of ‘Apple as a service,’ Gene Munster says

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. Perez Beatriz R had sold 10,000 shares worth $479,800. On Tuesday, November 6 DINKINS JAMES L sold $450,340 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 9,200 shares. Shares for $1.20M were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO on Monday, November 5. 15,100 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares with value of $761,040 were sold by MANN JENNIFER K. $3.74 million worth of stock was sold by MARK LARRY M on Friday, November 9. HAYS ED had sold 91,000 shares worth $4.43M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meyer Handelman has invested 0.68% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 0.32% or 768,630 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Limited has 1.37 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.61% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Coastline Com reported 10,320 shares stake. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10,415 shares. Barbara Oil Com reported 25,000 shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd Com reported 1.12% stake. Sather Fincl holds 0.05% or 5,200 shares. Stillwater Investment Limited Liability owns 37,151 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 341,470 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. 254,344 are held by Whittier Trust Communication. Choate Investment Advisors accumulated 52,355 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 85,622 were reported by Parthenon Lc.

Among 23 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Coca-Cola had 83 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 5. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Jefferies. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 21 by UBS. The company was initiated on Friday, September 16 by Credit Suisse. Susquehanna maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT given on Tuesday, July 21. Credit Suisse maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Tuesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $53 target. The company was maintained on Friday, December 22 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, December 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Broderick Brian C accumulated 49,319 shares. The Virginia-based Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diamond Hill Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.4% or 1.25M shares. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has 2.08% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 254,766 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 89,879 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na owns 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 124,342 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Llc owns 13,368 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Alphaone Investment Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 400 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 2.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 491,083 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.46% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 18,146 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Company has 7,652 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 22,407 shares. First Natl Bank has 63,058 shares. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Capital has 2.45% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1.93 million were accumulated by Brown Advisory.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, July 13. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $17000 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, February 12 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 24 by Barclays Capital. Longbow upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, March 30 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 27 by Citigroup. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, September 11 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Friday, November 3.