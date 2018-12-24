Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Call) (MS) by 25.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 81,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 244,400 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.38M, down from 326,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 21.53M shares traded or 120.36% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 22.23% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 09/05/2018 – TERNIUM SA TX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kushma Says Buy Aussie Bonds, Sell the Currency; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading; 07/03/2018 – Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Profit Surges to a Record High (Video); 14/05/2018 – BILL FRAUENHOFER TO JOIN MORGAN STANLEY IN MENLO PARK, CA; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 09/03/2018 – INFINERA CORP INFN.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.50 FROM $8; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: GHANA DEBT/GDP MAY FALL 8PP IN 3 YRS: MORGAN STANLEY

Employees Retirement System Of Texas decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 7.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas analyzed 19,000 shares as the company's stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 251,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.74M, down from 270,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $30.31. About 24.88M shares traded or 89.96% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2.04% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Intact stated it has 6,600 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 3.51 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W Incorporated Ca accumulated 0.63% or 98,805 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct holds 3.33 million shares. Cap Investors reported 8.75 million shares. Washington Trust Fincl Bank invested in 0.87% or 151,879 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 2.13M shares. Oakbrook Invests holds 0.14% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 65,725 shares. Northeast holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 5,205 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc holds 0.17% or 6.65M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Grp Inc holds 1,895 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca, a California-based fund reported 2.80M shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com owns 91,680 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp has 0.17% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Among 29 analysts covering Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Applied Materials Inc. had 145 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, September 28. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 13 report. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, January 19 by Credit Agricole. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, November 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMAT in report on Friday, November 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, August 14. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, August 19 report. On Wednesday, June 13 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, July 7.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $7.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 131,262 shares to 338,262 shares, valued at $17.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 1,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year's $1.06 per share.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.29M for 9.59 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold MS shares while 302 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 262 raised stakes. 1.43 billion shares or 0.80% less from 1.44 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dana Invest Advsrs invested in 696,947 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Cim Mangement holds 18,123 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Franklin has 0.05% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Duff Phelps Invest Management holds 0.01% or 14,245 shares in its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Alpha Windward Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company holds 2.14% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 263,046 shares. Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.07% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Fort Washington Invest Oh invested in 0.29% or 642,057 shares. Lee Danner And Bass stated it has 8,650 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.17% stake. Fjarde Ap owns 353,316 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De reported 14.45 million shares. 408,501 are held by Cibc World Mkts Inc. Fincl Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.84 per share. MS’s profit will be $1.72B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 30 analysts covering Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Morgan Stanley had 107 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, December 1, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of MS in report on Tuesday, February 16 to “Overweight” rating. Argus Research maintained Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) rating on Tuesday, January 19. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $35.0 target. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 18. The stock of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 17. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Bernstein to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, October 20.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $14.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co Del (Put) (NYSE:CLX) by 48,000 shares to 59,400 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:PRU) by 11,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Vf Corp. (Put) (NYSE:VFC).