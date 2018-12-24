Sib Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 30.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sib Llc bought 62,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,038 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76 million, up from 201,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sib Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 4.47 million shares traded or 76.96% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has risen 15.83% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.83% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES INCREASED 10%; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters 1Q Net $41.3M; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 31C; 02/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ CEO Pay Comparsion; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS – BY BRAND, COMPARABLE RETAIL SEGMENT NET SALES UP 15% AT FREE PEOPLE, 10% AT ANTHROPOLOGIE GROUP AND 8% AT URBAN OUTFITTERS IN QTR; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – URBN Announces Departure of David McCreight; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – TO INTRODUCE MORE THAN 200 ITEMS FROM ANTHROPOLOGIE HOME AT SELECT NORDSTROM FULL-LINE STORES & ON NORDSTROM.COM, BEGINNING MARCH 19; 11/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Parsec Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc sold 15,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,840 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.13M, down from 168,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 93,963 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 14/05/2018 – Democratic senators demand answers from AT&T and Novartis about payments to Trump lawyer Cohen’s company; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 22/03/2018 – DOJ Says Pay-TV Will Cost More If AT&T Buys Time Warner–Update; 26/04/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s Comeback, AT&T’s Quagmire, Ceridian’s Debut — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding (NYSE:AMTD) by 9,623 shares to 289,649 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 13,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,869 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

