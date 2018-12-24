Edgewood Management Llc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 1.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc bought 252,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.39 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.42 billion, up from 18.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.09. About 10.21M shares traded or 171.04% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 6.31% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program

Gvo Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 23.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gvo Asset Management Ltd sold 165,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 538,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.88 million, down from 704,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gvo Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 03/04/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Houlihan Lokey; 16/05/2018 – NewLink Genetics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Germany’s M+W Is Said to Pick BofA, UBS for $1.8 Billion IPO; 09/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Valeant To Participate At 2018 Bank Of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 9.9% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 15/05/2018 – Now that the Supreme Court has ruled on sports betting, Bank of America has predicted several gaming-related companies that will benefit; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 11% in 2018, BofA Leads

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 sales for $1.67 million activity. Shares for $216,562 were sold by Friedrich Matthew W.. Shares for $344,227 were sold by Telesmanic Robert. 744 shares were sold by Lennox James Patrick, worth $57,052 on Friday, September 14. 36 shares were sold by Middleton Sean, worth $2,878. The insider Shaheen Allen sold 976 shares worth $66,592. The insider Frank Malcolm sold $251,624.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold CTSH shares while 306 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 265 raised stakes. 470.99 million shares or 2.83% less from 484.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt New York stated it has 10,100 shares. Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability reported 8,516 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Manhattan Com, a New York-based fund reported 454 shares. The Illinois-based First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.22% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 629,722 shares. Benchmark Capital Advisors invested 0.3% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Ing Groep Nv owns 150,138 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.04M shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership invested 5.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Asset Management One Limited has 974,877 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Burney holds 47,490 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 0.08% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 187,870 shares. Moreover, Liberty Mutual Asset Management Inc has 0.11% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 66,719 shares. 72,017 were accumulated by American Natl Ins Co Tx.

Among 33 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. had 103 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 8 by Barclays Capital. Societe Generale initiated the shares of CTSH in report on Monday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform” on Friday, January 6. Citigroup downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, September 30 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 19. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Friday, July 28 report. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, November 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 8 by Needham. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, January 4.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology declares $0.20 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Up 8.8% Since Its Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “IT services firm Cognizant fourth-quarter forecasts miss estimates – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on August 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant To Acquire Softvision, LLC – Quick Facts – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

Gvo Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $286.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twenty First Centy Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 264,800 shares to 727,000 shares, valued at $33.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BAC in report on Friday, September 29 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Saturday, September 5 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 24 by KBW. Citigroup maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, July 19. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $17 target. On Monday, April 16 the stock rating was initiated by Vining Sparks with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Credit Agricole. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill given on Wednesday, January 20. Citigroup maintained the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bank of America (BAC) option implied volatility elevated, large holding Berkshire Hathaway at 15-month low – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Bank of Americaâ€™s Changes to Broker Pay Threaten Stability â€” But Itâ€™s No Reason to Sell BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone plans IPO of U.S. benefits manager Alight: Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0.02% or 40,500 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc invested in 0.78% or 632,993 shares. Maryland-based Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.46% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). American Assets Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.79% or 162,100 shares. Moreover, Marco Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.52% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Rnc Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 43,780 shares. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv has 14,234 shares. Accredited Invsts reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). B And T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management has invested 1.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Braun Stacey Assoc reported 785,220 shares. Ima Wealth has 4.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 3.05M were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt holds 49,675 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Com Inc Al has 0.94% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Investec Asset Management North America Inc holds 2.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 836,359 shares.