Chatham Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 54.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc sold 38,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.78M, down from 71,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S REAFFIRMS FY 2019 GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES – AS A PART OF EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH GE, LOWE’S WILL BECOME NATIONWIDE HOME CENTER TO OFFER GE LIGHT BULBS; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 18/03/2018 – Weijia Jiang, Luther Lowe

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 44.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 11,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,007 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $412,000, down from 25,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML – sources [16:27 GMT13 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH ECONOMIST MICHELLE MEYER ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/05/2018 – BioMarin Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 16/04/2018 – BAC 1Q EQUITIES TRADING REV. EX-DVA $1.52B, EST. $1.18B; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 18/05/2018 – Bank of America Delivers First Widely Available AI–Driven Virtual Financial Assistant; 11/05/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp AGM Statement; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31 million for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, September 29 by Piper Jaffray. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $99 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8900 target in Tuesday, July 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. S&P Research maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, August 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, August 23 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Telsey Advisory. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 28 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, September 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Citigroup.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. 273 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $29,407 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. The insider CROOM MARSHALL A sold 15,735 shares worth $1.80M.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $395.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 7,415 shares to 8,961 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HYG).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88M and $543.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Holdings Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 419,467 shares to 421,997 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C by 275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

