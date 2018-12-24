Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 40.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 79,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 115,592 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $40.84M, down from 194,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $11.73 during the last trading session, reaching $280.6. About 3.07M shares traded or 129.11% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – Biogen is hustling a schizophrenia drug into PhIIb after Pfizer lets it go in $590M CNS fire sale $BIIB $PFE; 23/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Avonex Declines: MS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN WILL PAY IONIS $1B IN CASH; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen to pay $1 billion to Ionis in new partnership; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05

Guardian Capital Lp increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 22.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp bought 219,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.18M, up from 965,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.29. About 1.73M shares traded or 15.48% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 20.05% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 15/03/2018 – Magna to supply Lyft with kits to make self-driving autos; 16/03/2018 – Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Selects UFP Magna, LLC as New Distributor in Utah to Meet Increased Demand; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 07/03/2018 Magna Launches New Composites Center of Excellence in Germany; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: NAFTA MUST BE COMPETITIVE OR AUTOMAKERS WILL LEAVE; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 7% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2030 WILL BE AUTONOMOUS; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 250,703 shares to 203,392 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fresenius Med Care Ag&Co Kga (NYSE:FMS) by 41,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,300 shares, and cut its stake in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF).

Among 16 analysts covering Magna International (NYSE:MGA), 10 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $5.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 14,770 shares to 173,227 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 27,541 shares in the quarter, for a total of 536,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ashfield Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,019 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Westend Advsr Limited Co holds 104,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 141 are held by First Personal Financial Serv. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Co has 6,717 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Kbc Nv stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Whittier Tru Co holds 0.17% or 15,813 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Limited Com has 3 shares. 3,520 were accumulated by Greatmark Invest Ptnrs. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 5,605 shares. Perkins Coie has 350 shares. Catalyst Advisors Ltd Co reported 0.02% stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Main Street Research Limited Liability Company reported 3,182 shares. Waverton Invest Mgmt has 5.28% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Burt Wealth invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Among 34 analysts covering Biogen Idec Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB), 26 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $6.73 EPS, up 27.95% or $1.47 from last year’s $5.26 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 10.42 P/E if the $6.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.40 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.05% negative EPS growth.