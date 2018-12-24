Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 11.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 2,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,526 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10 million, down from 23,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $110.94. About 10.39 million shares traded or 47.18% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 21.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 21/03/2018 – IBM’s new blockchain product is a cheaper alternative its current enterprise plan for firms looking to develop blockchain applications; 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 29/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 15/03/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds SunTrust Banks, Exits IBM; 17/04/2018 – IBM – FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.1 BILLION AND NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.7 BILLION

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 834 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.95 million, up from 20,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64M shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 03/04/2018 – Southwest in Talks With Boeing for Additional 737 Max Jet Orders; 25/04/2018 – BOEING UPDATED 787 PRODUCTION COST BALANCE ON WEBSITE; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC RANDY TINSETH COMMENTS DURING BRIEFING AT ISTAT; 25/04/2018 – REG-Boeing Co: 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – TURKISH AIRLINES MAKES STATEMENT TO BOURSE ON BOEING ORDER; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXTREMELY IMPORTANT TO GET EX-IM BANK OPERATING AGAIN; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies

Among 35 analysts covering International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 14 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. International Business Machines had 142 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, August 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, October 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, September 22. Barclays Capital maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Tuesday, July 19 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, October 12 by RBC Capital Markets. Standpoint Research upgraded International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Wednesday, July 19 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 19 by Bernstein. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 16 report.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $4.86 earnings per share, down 6.18% or $0.32 from last year’s $5.18 per share. IBM’s profit will be $4.42 billion for 5.71 P/E if the $4.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.42 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since August 3, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $426,695 activity. The insider Swedish Joseph bought $232,838. OWENS JAMES W had bought 1,000 shares worth $114,673 on Wednesday, October 31. 2,153 shares valued at $249,722 were bought by WADDELL FREDERICK H on Thursday, November 1. Another trade for 11,451 shares valued at $1.67 million was made by Gherson Diane J on Friday, August 3. $495,846 worth of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) was bought by TAUREL SIDNEY on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 65 investors sold IBM shares while 594 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 492.69 million shares or 0.61% more from 489.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sather Finance has invested 0.28% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Montgomery Investment Mngmt holds 4.84% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 77,753 shares. Reinhart Partners Inc has 1,370 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Tru Advisors Lp stated it has 1.44M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Nadler Financial Gp Inc holds 0.08% or 1,885 shares. Windward Capital Ca has 13,788 shares. 1,375 were reported by Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Ghp Advsr holds 12,479 shares. Gradient Investments Llc has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Lathrop Invest Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). West Coast Fin Limited Liability reported 3,143 shares. Cap Counsel accumulated 3,227 shares. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,080 shares. Heritage Wealth reported 4,045 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Conning owns 70,723 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ims Cap Mngmt invested in 1,714 shares. Community Invest Co has invested 2.46% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 5,785 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt LP accumulated 1.62% or 620,495 shares. 182,736 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 106,353 shares. Keystone Financial Planning Inc reported 2.77% stake. 1,555 are owned by Lehman Financial Resources Incorporated. Aspiriant Ltd, California-based fund reported 1,852 shares. Moreover, Gradient Investments Limited Liability Com has 0.08% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 169,990 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. 58,994 are owned by Jackson Square Limited Com. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 64,300 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 17,850 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 396,858 shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $645.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 7,353 shares to 40,002 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Selective Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. The insider Sands Diana L sold 5,000 shares worth $1.75M.

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, October 26. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Sunday, February 4. As per Friday, February 2, the company rating was maintained by Tigress Financial. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, December 12, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 4 report. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, April 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $132 target. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, January 3. Seaport Global has “Buy” rating and $330.0 target. On Friday, April 27 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”.