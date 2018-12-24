Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) by 3.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 19,510 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 519,874 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.28M, up from 500,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.98. About 2.66M shares traded or 94.54% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has declined 10.52% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – REVISES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Cash Dividend; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – ANNOUNCED PRICING OF A $300 MLN 7-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE AND A $300 MLN 20-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTE; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Johnston Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp sold 3,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,750 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.16M, down from 173,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31M shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Applies to Launch Joint-Venture Brokerage in China; 14/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – J.P. MORGAN SAYS RECENT LIBOR/OIS WIDENING IS A “VERY MINOR TIGHTENING” OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS, NOT ENOUGH “TO MOTIVATE A CHANGE TO THE MACROECONOMIC OUTLOOK”; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 24/05/2018 – CEZ CEZP.PR : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 455 FROM CZK 350; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ebrahim Not Surprised by Pullback in Oil Prices (Video); 14/05/2018 – Cogent Comms Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – TURKEY TREASURY HIRES GOLDMAN, HSBC, JPMORGAN FOR 2028 $ BOND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Smead, Washington-based fund reported 921,530 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd, New York-based fund reported 29,700 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Graham Capital Management Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,005 shares. California-based Focused Investors Limited Liability has invested 4.46% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Teewinot Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 69,580 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc holds 0.1% or 12,854 shares in its portfolio. 2.44M are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca holds 6,133 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Sfmg Lc stated it has 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Com Can has invested 0.87% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Godshalk Welsh Inc holds 7,300 shares. Savant Cap holds 0.54% or 26,844 shares. Verity And Verity Llc has 2.76% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 101,401 shares. Chemung Canal Com accumulated 101,536 shares or 2.54% of the stock.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 30,725 shares were sold by Smith Gordon, worth $3.50M.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon’s Biggest Move This Year: Taking Aim at Healthcare – Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: General Motors, JPMorgan Chase and Advanced Micro Devices – Investorplace.com” published on December 06, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in December – The Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase retains top spot among U.S. banks; still No. 1 in the Valley – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45 billion for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 9,405 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $269.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 106,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, April 13. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 2 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, October 5 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, August 16. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 14. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. Berenberg initiated JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Wednesday, July 13 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, December 7.

Among 13 analysts covering Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Brown-Forman had 44 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 21, the company rating was initiated by Sterne Agee CRT. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 6 report. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Thursday, December 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) on Friday, June 23 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Goldman Sachs. Cowen & Co maintained Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54.0 target in Thursday, August 31 report.

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc, which manages about $679.14 million and $800.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3,975 shares to 328,870 shares, valued at $30.41M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 17,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 438,417 shares, and cut its stake in Dow Dupont.

More important recent Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott, Graco Expected To Announce Double-Digit Increases In December – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “Diageo Is The Best Alcohol Stock To Buy Now Using Key Value And Income Metrics – Seeking Alpha”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brown-Forman Corporation (BF.B) CEO Paul Varga on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “These Distillers Should Gain as Whiskey’s Popularity Grows – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 16, 2018.