Cabot-Wellington Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc sold 33,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 768,567 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.31M, down from 802,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.81. About 11.28 million shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 06/03/2018 – CABOT SEES RECEIVING ADDED PROCEEDS OF $52.8 MILLION BY 1Q END; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Cabot-Wellington Llc increased its stake in Cabot Corp (CBT) by 82.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot-Wellington Llc bought 283,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 628,404 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.60 million, up from 344,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot-Wellington Llc who had been investing in Cabot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 1.63M shares traded or 227.19% up from the average. Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has declined 23.12% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CBT News: 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Named to CR Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cabot Corporation Introduces Activated Carbons Optimized for Catalyst Support Applications at ACHEMA 2018; 07/05/2018 – CABOT CORP – ANTICIPATE THAT REINFORCEMENT MATERIALS WILL CONTINUE ITS “ROBUST” PERFORMANCE FOR BALANCE OF YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Cabot Energy Non-Executive Chairman Jonathan Murphy to Step Down; 09/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cabot Financial Rtg Not Affected By Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – ENCORE REPORTS PACT TO BUY REMAINING INTEREST IN CABOT; 23/04/2018 – Cabot Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Cordeiro to Retire and Appoints Erica McLaughlin as Chief Financial; 13/03/2018 – Cabot Corp Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 20; 22/03/2018 – Myanmar President Htin Kyaw’s resignation raises doubts about the government’s leadership, according to Bridget Welsh of John Cabot University; 07/05/2018 – Cabot Corp 2Q Loss/Shr $2.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.35, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CBT shares while 80 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 50.81 million shares or 1.68% less from 51.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0% or 5,100 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank And accumulated 0% or 27 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.04% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs invested 0.05% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc owns 52,734 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Next Fincl Grp Inc owns 100 shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). M&T Commercial Bank owns 18,159 shares. Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 2,995 shares in its portfolio. Netherlands-based Kempen Mgmt Nv has invested 0.35% in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 53 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited has 0.03% invested in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) for 386,231 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 29,699 shares. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 108,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement owns 98,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Cabot-Wellington Llc, which manages about $846.57M and $157.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) by 33,670 shares to 768,567 shares, valued at $17.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $4.98 million activity. Cross Nicholas S. sold 16,000 shares worth $1.05 million.

Among 14 analysts covering Cabot (NYSE:CBT), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Cabot had 30 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 2 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, April 11. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 19 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. BB&T Capital initiated Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) on Thursday, December 10 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, June 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 8 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) on Wednesday, November 11 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 17 by Robert W. Baird.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 266.67% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.12 per share. COG’s profit will be $189.72M for 12.96 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 83.33% EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG), 22 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Cabot Oil & Gas had 131 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, October 24 to “Market Perform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Wednesday, September 28. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 10 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, October 5. The stock of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by Howard Weil. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 30 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Monday, September 25. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 2 with “Equal Weight”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 161 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 427.63 million shares or 5.03% more from 407.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meeder Asset Management holds 188 shares. Asset One Limited accumulated 746,949 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 63,172 are owned by Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation. Whittier Trust reported 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 82,765 are held by Comerica Bancorp. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp invested in 72,900 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Com holds 29,350 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,897 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5.42M shares. 17,439 were reported by Green Square Capital Ltd. 1,320 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.28% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Victory Capital Management invested in 0% or 6,549 shares.