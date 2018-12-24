Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Calamp Corp. (CAMP) by 8.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 37,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 411,034 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.85M, down from 448,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Calamp Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 2.65 million shares traded or 435.19% up from the average. CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) has declined 23.16% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMP News: 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Investors US Buys New 79% Position in CalAmp; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Adj EPS 30c; 07/05/2018 – CalAmp Announces $30 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – CALAMP 4Q REV. $94.4M, EST. $93.6M; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: CalAmp May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 15 Mos; 26/04/2018 – CalAmp 4Q Rev $94.4M; 22/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – LoJack Goes Nationwide with Next-Generation Connected Car and Stolen Vehicle Recovery Technology; 15/05/2018 – CalAmp Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access

Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Five Below (FIVE) by 66.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 7,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,785 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $492,000, down from 11,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Five Below for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.45% or $5.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.38. About 1.94M shares traded or 84.35% up from the average. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 51.81% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.81% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – SEES 1% TO 2% INCREASE IN COMPARABLE SALES IN FY 2018; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios to Transition to Chairman as of Annual Meeting Expected to Be Held in June; 21/03/2018 – Five Below 4Q EPS $1.21; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY Sales $1.495B-$1.51B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Five Below Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIVE); 22/05/2018 – Five Below’s Above A Reasonable Price; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 15 investors sold CAMP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.81 million shares or 6.70% more from 26.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 65,974 shares. Prudential Financial has 63,140 shares. Tributary Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.39% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 9,100 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 112,704 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Jefferies Group Inc Limited has invested 0.02% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 8,515 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) or 28 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 900 shares. Martingale Asset LP holds 17,118 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd accumulated 2,500 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Investment has 0% invested in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) for 10,953 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP). Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 304,149 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. CalAmp had 41 analyst reports since December 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by First Analysis to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, September 30. J.P. Morgan upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. As per Sunday, November 12, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on Friday, May 26 with “Buy” rating. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. J.P. Morgan initiated it with “Hold” rating and $20.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Aegis Capital given on Monday, October 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 7 by Chardan Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by Sidoti.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) by 10,434 shares to 63,474 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvectra Corp. by 207,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc..

More notable recent CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Crypto Technicals Remain Gloomy While Fundamentals Make Headways: Whatâ€™s Next? – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Brazilian president-elect adds fifth military man to cabinet – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Exploration Update on the 100% Owned Turgeon Cu-Zn VMS Project in New Brunswick, Canada – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NV5 Announces Fire Mitigation Contracts totaling $28 Million – Nasdaq” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “8 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $556,640 activity. Burdiek Michael J also sold $130,140 worth of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) on Tuesday, October 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold FIVE shares while 134 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 51.76 million shares or 6.73% less from 55.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Company owns 6,662 shares. Hwg Hldg Lp holds 28,057 shares. Strs Ohio holds 19,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited has 1.39% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Brinker Capital Incorporated reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Invesco Limited reported 0.05% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Riverbridge Prtnrs Lc invested in 1.19M shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) or 28,335 shares. Citigroup stated it has 50,453 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 483,586 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 1.05 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.13% or 976,200 shares. Primecap Management Com Ca reported 12,600 shares.

More notable recent Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Five dead, four wounded in shooting at Catholic cathedral in Brazil – Nasdaq” on December 11, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Financial Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 12/9/2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 09, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “China’s GEM signs five-year battery material supply deal with ECOPRO – Nasdaq” on December 24, 2018. More interesting news about Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Merck raised prices five drugs including Keytruda in November – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “South Africa’s Group Five attracts interest in parts of business – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Five Below had 79 analyst reports since September 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 5 by RBC Capital Markets. Loop Capital initiated Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) rating on Wednesday, December 7. Loop Capital has “Buy” rating and $54 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 11. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, September 3 with “Buy”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) on Thursday, December 13 to “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Accumulate” on Wednesday, January 31. Jefferies maintained the shares of FIVE in report on Thursday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, December 1.

Alps Advisors Inc, which manages about $13.32B and $15.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,443 shares to 19,318 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,996 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL).