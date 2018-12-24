Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) by 32.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 26,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,695 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.02M, down from 83,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.18 million shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp: Schwichtenberg Most Recently Worked at Canadian National Railway; 18/04/2018 – Canadian National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.86 million, down from 10,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 03/05/2018 – Integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) With Social Media Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities; 14/03/2018 – DENNY’S ENABLES VOICE ORDERS OVER AMAZON’S ALEXA; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 16/04/2018 – Here’s a look at Amazon’s extraordinary empire; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 19.15% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.94 per share. CNI’s profit will be $814.69M for 16.10 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.61% negative EPS growth.

Among 28 analysts covering Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Canadian National Railway had 88 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $10200 target in Monday, May 14 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 26 by Cowen & Co. On Tuesday, September 8 the stock rating was upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”. As per Tuesday, February 23, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 13 by Citigroup. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) on Tuesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 5.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 18,605 shares to 146,125 shares, valued at $6.19 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Envestnet Asset holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,179 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Svcs owns 330 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Aspen Inv Incorporated invested in 648 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Tikvah Management Limited Co stated it has 26,220 shares or 15.7% of all its holdings. Bennicas holds 130 shares. Cap Investment Limited Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 5,557 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & reported 0.27% stake. Ims Management invested in 0% or 1,345 shares. Dearborn Ptnrs Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc owns 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 100 shares. Farmers And Merchants holds 0.02% or 149 shares. 3,110 were accumulated by Myriad Asset Mngmt. Shine Investment Advisory Ser reported 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Busey invested in 4.58% or 24,716 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Ca has 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 127 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Botty Investors Llc, which manages about $342.21M and $367.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9,020 shares to 70,180 shares, valued at $2.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 18,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,187 shares, and has risen its stake in A T & T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Thursday, February 18. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $750 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 2 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by Pacific Crest. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 27 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Sunday, October 22. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, October 27. JP Morgan maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 23. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $800 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 24 by Axiom Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 18 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 27 report.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider McGrath Judith A sold $952,500. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley. $3.21M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Shares for $8.02 million were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M. Jassy Andrew R sold $2.70M worth of stock. Shares for $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P on Thursday, November 15.

