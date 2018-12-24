Hillsdale Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com (CNI) by 29.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc bought 23,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,855 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.41 million, up from 81,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian Natl Ry Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.14. About 1.18 million shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has declined 1.95% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 05/03/2018 Canadian National Railway CEO Luc Jobin Steps Down; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY – INVESTING OVER $250 MLN THIS YEAR TO BUILD NEW TRACK AND YARD CAPACITY IN WESTERN CANADA; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNR.TO SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR C$5.10 TO C$5.25; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review

Private Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 428.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc bought 5,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,215 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.02 million, up from 1,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 26,276 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Carmaker Seeks More Than $1.6 Billion (Correct); 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation could hit $150 bln; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo raises $866 mln led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Take Full Ownership of Chinese Delivery Platform Ele.me; 20/05/2018 – Want to Invest in Jack Ma? Avoid Alibaba’s Rivals

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $362.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (NYSE:LLY) by 100,000 shares to 285,549 shares, valued at $30.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $762.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc Com (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,500 shares to 50 shares, valued at $9,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Fds I (SNLN) by 96,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,200 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).