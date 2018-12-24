Brouwer & Janachowski Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 55.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc sold 1,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $259,000, down from 3,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – UK investigators enter Cambridge Analytica offices in London; 05/04/2018 – California pension system presses Facebook on data protection; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 16/04/2018 – Zuckerberg testimony undermines Facebook stance in terrorism case -U.S. court filing; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them It’s hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 22/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE: Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg will join @JBoorstin for a live interview today on @CNBCClosingBell; 26/03/2018 – On Facebook’s data problems, “some large profound change is needed,” according to Apple chief Tim Cook

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 28.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 26,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 119,832 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.47 million, up from 93,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 50 shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 9.32% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cardinal Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAH); 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 08/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Cardinal Health Rtgs Unaffected By New Guidance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 51 investors sold CAH shares while 195 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 258.08 million shares or 2.70% less from 265.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested in 7,828 shares. Citigroup holds 206,545 shares. Security Natl Trust accumulated 2,950 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 6,338 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc holds 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 44,682 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Com has 49,487 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Financial has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 178,616 shares. Da Davidson Com invested in 8,273 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waddell & Reed reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Pzena Inv Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.68% or 2.60 million shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Ltd Llc accumulated 13,285 shares. Riverbridge Prns Lc has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company reported 17.79M shares.

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cardinal Health: Showing Strength Through Volatile Times – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is Cardinal Health’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “9 Policy Catalysts For Health Care Investors To Watch Before Year’s End – Benzinga” with publication date: November 25, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Cardinal Health had 59 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. Jefferies maintained Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) rating on Tuesday, November 7. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $67 target. The rating was upgraded by Evercore on Thursday, April 6 to “Outperform”. As per Monday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $95 target in Tuesday, November 3 report. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) rating on Tuesday, April 24. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $8100 target. The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Needham on Friday, September 8 with “Hold”.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $194,798 activity. $150,136 worth of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) was sold by Giacomin Jon L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Omega reported 88,200 shares stake. Buckingham Cap Mgmt reported 90,843 shares. Moreover, Alyeska Gp LP has 0.42% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Thomasville Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 57,218 are held by Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv has 190,000 shares. Pennsylvania-based Twin Capital Inc has invested 1.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.31% or 15,379 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.65% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kenmare Ptnrs Lc accumulated 63,302 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Lc invested 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Altavista Wealth Management holds 1.86% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 30,394 shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Gp Inc invested in 5,836 shares. Taconic Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 507,000 shares or 13.8% of the stock. Moreover, Bollard Grp Lc has 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Brouwer & Janachowski Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $563.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Admiral Fds Inc (VIOO) by 3,407 shares to 237,814 shares, valued at $37.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 4,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEF).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), GE (NYSE:GE), GM (NYSE:GM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) And More – Benzinga” on December 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Is Undervalued And Will Rise Like A Phoenix – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy Facebook: A Deep Dive On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Will Crush The Skeptics In 2020 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 72 insider sales for $1.58 billion activity. Another trade for 10,600 shares valued at $2.23M was sold by Cox Christopher K. $150.17 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Zuckerberg Mark. $6.87M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, December 10. $2.00 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. 3,125 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $509,438 were sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $215.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 1. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 30 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, October 11. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, January 13 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by UBS. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was downgraded by Jyske Bank to “Sell”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 26 report. As per Tuesday, July 28, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 10.