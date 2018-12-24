Skyline Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 9.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skyline Asset Management Lp bought 48,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 560,500 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.92 million, up from 511,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skyline Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 2.09M shares traded or 92.45% up from the average. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 06/03/2018 – NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q EPS 6c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q EPS 12c-EPS 30c; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as Chief Executive Officer; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 30/04/2018 – NCR NAMES MICHAEL HAYFORD CEO, FRANK MARTIRE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 NCR’s Mike Groesch Appointed Co-Chairperson of Metro Atlanta Chamber IoT Council; 07/05/2018 – NCR’s Point of Sale Innovations Win Accolade at iF DESIGN Awards 2018; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1396 – 2018-03-07

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 63.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 117,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,185 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.09 million, down from 185,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $58.96. About 7.55M shares traded or 284.12% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has declined 6.91% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.91% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $25.59 million activity. 98,858 shares valued at $7.32M were sold by Reedy Thomas W JR on Monday, July 2. Nash William D sold $5.73M worth of stock or 74,130 shares. $1.53 million worth of stock was sold by Cafritz Diane L on Tuesday, June 26. On Friday, July 6 the insider Wilson Charles Joseph sold $451,763. Daniels Jon G also sold $1.40 million worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Tuesday, June 26. FOLLIARD THOMAS J also sold $23.81M worth of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Tuesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold KMX shares while 164 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 161.14 million shares or 2.35% less from 165.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 36,998 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Decatur Capital holds 1.83% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 106,606 shares. Cannell Peter B & Inc invested in 0.45% or 171,198 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd invested in 0.77% or 1.15M shares. Verus Financial invested in 1.16% or 43,300 shares. Parkside Fin Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). First Manhattan holds 0.15% or 375,440 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 90 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 105,117 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management has 0.03% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Argent Trust invested in 0.07% or 7,707 shares. Pnc Services Grp Inc Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Street stated it has 7.37M shares. Hl Finance Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Gsa Prns Llp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Among 18 analysts covering Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carmax Inc had 73 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) rating on Thursday, December 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $82.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of KMX in report on Thursday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 11 by Northcoast. Wedbush maintained CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) on Wednesday, January 18 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 24. Vetr downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, September 4 report. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 22 report. The stock of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 12. As per Monday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, April 7.

Among 13 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. NCR had 38 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) on Friday, October 20 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Monday, August 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. JP Morgan reinitiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 18 report. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 20 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Oppenheimer. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $31 target in Wednesday, October 28 report.

Skyline Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 4,900 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) by 80,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,500 shares, and cut its stake in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM).