Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf 1 Com (CCL) by 6.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 16,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 280,948 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.92 million, up from 263,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf 1 Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 8.08M shares traded or 89.74% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 24/05/2018 – Queen Latifah Names New Carnival Horizon in Naming Ceremony Showcasing Talented Young Artists of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES FY ’18 NET REV YIELDS IN LINE W/ DEC. GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/05/2018 – The one sentence that took Carnival’s CEO from poverty to running a $48 billion company

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 9.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 13,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 162,650 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.27 million, up from 148,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $515.83 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 743,212 shares traded or 43.64% up from the average. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 36.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 24/05/2018 – Century Communities Extends Exclusive Agreement with Leading National PEX Plumbing Provider; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Century Communities Inc. To ‘B+’, Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c

More notable recent Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Small-Cap Stocks With Solid Earnings and From Winning Sectors – Investorplace.com” on May 21, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Undervalued Home Builder Stocks Investors Should Watch – Investorplace.com” published on May 31, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Century Communities and UCP Agree to Business Combination – Business Wire” on April 11, 2017. More interesting news about Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Homebuilding M&A Potentials: DR Horton, Toll Brothers And PulteGroup Targets In Focus|Citigroup|(NYSE: – Benzinga” published on November 01, 2016 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Lennar (LEN) Stock Up on Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues In Line – Zacks.com” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Century Communities (NYSE:CCS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Century Communities had 21 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) on Friday, September 21 to “Neutral” rating. Zacks upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $23 target in Wednesday, August 12 report. The stock of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, May 16. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Friday, June 15 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 9 report. As per Thursday, September 14, the company rating was upgraded by JP Morgan. Citigroup reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Tuesday, August 8 report. Citigroup initiated it with “Buy” rating and $23 target in Thursday, September 1 report. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Buy”.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $773.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,600 shares to 36,800 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 73,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,977 shares, and cut its stake in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW).

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays by 11,819 shares to 109,994 shares, valued at $5.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Incorporated Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 34,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,891 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Small (VB).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carnival Corporation: 15% Upside And A 3.2% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Just Dropped 5.5% – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Conagra Brands, DBV Technologies, and Carnival Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival: Choppy Waters Ahead? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 16, 2018.

