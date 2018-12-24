West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 438.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 6,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,933 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.21M, up from 1,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 10/04/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 11/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Maintains Dividend Rate; 06/03/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE CHINA STRENGTH, HAD EXPECTED SOME SOFTNESS; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 04/04/2018 – MACHINE EXPLOSION AT CATERPILLAR IN MAPLETON, ILLINOIS: WMBD; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 34 PCT; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Garmin Ltd (GRMN) by 17.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.25M, down from 56,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Garmin Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $61.33. About 1.49 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 5.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GRMN News: 18/04/2018 – The Varia™ RTL510 rearview radar from Garmin® helps cyclists stand out, day or night and on any ride; 02/05/2018 – Garmin Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.05; 11/04/2018 – The zūmo® 396 motorcycle navigator from Garmin® brings live features to stay connected on every ride; 06/03/2018 – Global Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Report (2017-2021) – Garmin, LG lnnotek, Panasonic and Pittasoft are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Garmin® unveils the Approach® Z80, an innovative golf laser range finder with integrated GPS and preloaded course map overlays; 18/04/2018 – Garmin® introduces the Edge® 520 Plus — a GPS cycling computer with advanced navigation and connected features; 04/05/2018 – Garmin Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Introducing inReach® Mini from Garmin®, a small but mighty two-way satellite communicator for any adventure; 02/05/2018 – Garmin 1Q EPS 68c; 23/05/2018 – Garmin® introduces the G3000H integrated flight deck to the Part 27 VFR/IFR turbine helicopter market

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 26 insider sales for $371.58 million activity. PEMBLE CLIFTON A sold $1.09 million worth of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) on Thursday, September 20. The insider Desbois Patrick sold 3,884 shares worth $252,460.

Among 16 analysts covering Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN), 3 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive. Garmin Ltd. had 34 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, May 7 to “Sell”. The stock of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 31. The stock of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 17 by Longbow. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of GRMN in report on Monday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, August 22, the company rating was downgraded by Raymond James. The stock of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) earned “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial on Friday, December 15. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of GRMN in report on Thursday, February 18 to “Underweight” rating. On Thursday, October 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Dougherty & Company to “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Friday, January 15 to “Underperform”.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47B and $373.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,200 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 106,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,252 shares, and has risen its stake in Shake Shack Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GRMN shares while 107 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 78.02 million shares or 3.30% more from 75.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 32,406 shares. Valicenti Advisory Svcs Incorporated has 39,657 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And owns 0.01% invested in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) for 4,589 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 508,291 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% or 117,537 shares. Rbf Limited Liability Company invested in 6,362 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Price T Rowe Md reported 193,894 shares stake. Fil reported 0% stake. Huntington National Bank holds 0% or 107 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 55,285 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn owns 2,306 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De reported 0% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN). Northern owns 1.31 million shares. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Analysts await Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.79 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.79 per share. GRMN’s profit will be $149.16M for 19.41 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Garmin Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CAT in report on Friday, September 25 with “Sector Perform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 14 report. Barclays Capital initiated Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Friday, September 25. Barclays Capital has “Equal Weight” rating and $75 target. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, December 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 14. Bank of America maintained the shares of CAT in report on Friday, January 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, October 25. The firm has “Hold” rating by TheStreet given on Wednesday, July 29. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Monday, December 3. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $163 target.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $433.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 26,905 shares to 3,143 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters Ne (NYSE:AEO) by 166,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,721 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

