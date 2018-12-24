Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 41.29% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 8,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 12,663 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55 million, down from 21,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 19.91 million shares traded or 177.59% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS ‘FEELS GOOD’ ABOUT PLANS FOR 20 DRILLING RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/03/2018 – Chevron Phillips Starts One U.S. Chemical Plant and Eyes Another; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 65.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47 million, up from 443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 28/03/2018 – President Trump reportedly wants to ‘go after’ Amazon by changing its tax treatment; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Prime members are seen as fueling its apparel sales; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Kevin Mansell, the outgoing chairman, president and CEO of Kohl’s, to discuss the retailer’s partnership with Amazon and the latest quarter; 17/05/2018 – Talking Markets: Amazon is Driving Ocado’s Deal Flurry; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 26/03/2018 – Fed News Radio: Does a new association to promote digital innovation have Amazon’s fingerprints all over it?; 02/04/2018 – Revolutionary Lotus 39 Hair Loss Treatment Debuts on Amazon

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: FANG Stocks Growth Fundamentals Remain Relatively Strong (NASDAQ:FB)(NASDAQ:AMZN)(NFLX)(GOOGL) – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Next Catalyst – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan sticks with Costco – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NBEV, AMZN, NXST, TRCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stock index that powered the bull rally enters a bear market â€” ending the longest period of prosperity in history – MarketWatch” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, January 5. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, February 2 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1100.0 target. As per Monday, December 4, the company rating was maintained by William Blair. The firm has “Positive” rating by Susquehanna given on Friday, January 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Friday, January 29. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, February 2 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 7 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 11 by Piper Jaffray. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $1000 target in Friday, September 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 48,441 were accumulated by Shell Asset Company. Clearbridge Ltd owns 169 shares. Kessler Gp Ltd has invested 3.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Horseman Cap Management invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 1.37% or 2.65 million shares in its portfolio. Union Bank & Trust Corporation invested in 2,354 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,872 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.81% or 6,619 shares in its portfolio. B & T Cap Dba Alpha Cap invested in 2,511 shares. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd holds 4,069 shares or 2.54% of its portfolio. Lvm Cap Limited Mi reported 207 shares stake. Modera Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 0.12% or 286 shares in its portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Lc holds 453 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Btg Pactual Asset Management Limited has 7,048 shares. Ironwood Fincl Ltd Com holds 0.05% or 48 shares in its portfolio.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $5.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 5,167 shares to 9,228 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 8,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,590 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Shares for $5.31 million were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P. $3.87 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T. Jassy Andrew R had sold 1,726 shares worth $3.28 million. The insider WILKE JEFFREY A sold 1,230 shares worth $1.85M. 2,054 shares valued at $3.90M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Wednesday, August 15. Zapolsky David also sold $3.02 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Chevron’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spotlighting Chevron’s New Approach To ‘Big Oil’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Smart Money Favors Chevron Over Exxon – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2018. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Undervalued But Note This Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Chevron Corporation had 131 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Wednesday, January 24 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Scotia Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 2 report. The stock has “Strong-Buy” rating by Vetr on Friday, August 28. As per Monday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Macquarie Research upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $135.0 target in Tuesday, October 17 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, September 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 21 by Simmons & Co.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 183,223 shares to 478,299 shares, valued at $29.14M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 87,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,837 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 earnings per share, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.