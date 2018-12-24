Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 308.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 16,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 21,495 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.37M, up from 5,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $143.96. About 2.72 million shares traded or 121.61% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 12c-15c/Share in Charges for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Ecolab to Webcast Annual Meeting on May 3, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Declares Regular Dividend

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 8,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,607 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.25M, down from 178,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. BILLER LESLIE S also sold $450,884 worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Friday, November 30. 9,317 shares valued at $1.43 million were sold by Berger Larry L on Monday, September 10. Shares for $6.41M were sold by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR on Wednesday, November 7. HIGGINS ARTHUR J sold $1.30M worth of stock or 8,700 shares. Shares for $1.50 million were sold by Mulhere Timothy P on Thursday, September 6. 11,800 shares valued at $1.77 million were sold by Brown Darrell R on Friday, August 31.

More important recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Bizjournals.com published article titled: “Ecolab buying U.K.’s Bioquell – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal”, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $117 target in Tuesday, September 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, August 26. As per Thursday, March 24, the company rating was reinitiated by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 26 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, November 1 report. JP Morgan upgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Friday, May 26 to “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, May 2 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 14 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, January 6.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 54,221 shares to 464,391 shares, valued at $35.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,993 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ECL shares while 313 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 206.81 million shares or 1.80% less from 210.60 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tdam Usa has 0.53% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Webster Natl Bank N A reported 26,215 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Oakworth reported 302 shares. 4,637 are owned by Tompkins Corporation. Evergreen Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2,813 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt stated it has 3.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Adams Natural Resources Fund Incorporated accumulated 49,000 shares. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.01% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Swedbank reported 1.11 million shares stake. Cetera Advsrs Ltd stated it has 5,042 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Lc has invested 0.18% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Farmers Merchants Investments owns 22,556 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates has invested 0.16% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited owns 32,416 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 26,834 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. has $160 highest and $16 lowest target. $45.31’s average target is 8.27% above currents $41.85 stock price. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, November 16 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 14 by GBH Insights. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 13 by Pacific Crest. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Drexel Hamilton. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, June 21 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, November 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 15 with “Buy”. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, May 14 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 29 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lipe & Dalton invested in 4,859 shares. First Manhattan invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 126,567 are owned by Cardinal Capital Mngmt. Lesa Sroufe And Com invested in 5,811 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assocs Ca reported 1.28% stake. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 1.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 104.74 million shares. Agf Investments has 565,141 shares. Seizert Prtn Ltd owns 900,237 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 140,172 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication stated it has 192,476 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.93 million shares. Heathbridge Capital Management has 752,350 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Company has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $1.20 million worth of stock was sold by WEST STEVEN M on Wednesday, December 12. Robbins Charles also sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, September 17. Shares for $196,324 were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Shares for $3.24M were sold by Tan Irving on Friday, September 14. $3.00 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by Goeckeler David. Shares for $1.52M were sold by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/10/2018: MITK, XNET, LITB, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, AAPL, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco to Host 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Nasdaq” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/07/2018: AMOT, CMTL, IBM, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.