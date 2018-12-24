Fund Evaluation Group Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 23.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fund Evaluation Group Llc sold 13,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06 million, down from 55,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fund Evaluation Group Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 204.06% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to do more to support start-ups to secure its future as a technological innovator, said former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Board of Directors; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 41.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 121,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 172,105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.08 million, down from 293,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $28.78. About 201 shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Corning Natural Gas Holding Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNIG); 24/04/2018 – Corning Plans to Deliver More Than $12.5 Billion to Hldrs While Investing $10 B in Growth Opportunities; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SEGMENT GAAP NET SALES WERE $886 MLN VS $818 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Corning to Construct High-Volume Manufacturing Facility for Valor Glass; 02/04/2018 – Corning Named 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES SEGMENT NET SALES OF $745 MLN VS $782 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sun Life Finance invested 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Waters Parkerson And Limited Company holds 10,416 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Savings Bank stated it has 1.52 million shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. 381,545 are owned by Twin Capital Mngmt. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.91% or 3.88M shares in its portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 252,432 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt reported 307,721 shares. Macguire Cheswick Tuttle Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx, Texas-based fund reported 37,153 shares. Westpac Corporation owns 690,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fayez Sarofim And Com holds 0.04% or 145,164 shares in its portfolio. Private Advsrs invested in 2.1% or 182,750 shares. Joel Isaacson And Co Limited Co has 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 19,177 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 19,500 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, February 11 by Jefferies. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 14 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Needham given on Monday, September 18. Citigroup maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded the shares of CSCO in report on Monday, August 17 to “Equal Weight” rating. As per Wednesday, January 10, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $160 target in Friday, February 12 report. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy”.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D. Another trade for 35,000 shares valued at $1.51M was made by Goeckeler David on Friday, June 22. Tan Irving sold 68,308 shares worth $3.24 million. WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million worth of stock. Another trade for 33,950 shares valued at $1.52 million was made by BHATT PRAT on Friday, November 23. On Monday, September 17 Robbins Charles sold $10.28M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 217,420 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Corning Incorporated had 55 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, June 10 by Drexel Hamilton. On Friday, March 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, August 15 to “Sell”. Susquehanna maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) rating on Friday, July 14. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $3500 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 28. Guggenheim maintained Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Tuesday, December 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 31 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 13 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, September 15. As per Monday, April 3, the company rating was upgraded by Citigroup.

Analysts await Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLW’s profit will be $456.22M for 12.62 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Corning Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Company reported 1.21% stake. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Company accumulated 0.11% or 722,695 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability reported 21,638 shares. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp invested in 10,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Assets Investment Ltd holds 20,000 shares. American National Tx has invested 0.31% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 113,871 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 387,665 were accumulated by James Invest Rech. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Comml Bank has invested 0.05% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Estabrook Management holds 0% or 375,511 shares. Atria Llc holds 19,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 341,936 are held by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Washington Bancorporation accumulated 0.17% or 31,595 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,826 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 0% stake.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $3.60 million activity. Pambianchi Christine M also sold $33,655 worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) shares. McRae Lawrence D sold $1.11M worth of stock. Musser Eric S sold $609,626 worth of stock or 18,225 shares. The insider RIEMAN DEBORAH sold 4,430 shares worth $143,071. The insider STEVERSON LEWIS A sold 12,577 shares worth $395,851.