Fort Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 668.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 7,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 8,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $976,000, up from 1,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $100.76. About 3.85 million shares traded or 109.85% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has risen 24.53% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 12/03/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS AMENDED BYLAWS TO IMPLEMENT PROXY ACCESS; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 1Q Results — Market Mover; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Liquidware Joins Citrix in the Citrix Ready Pavilion at HIMSS 18 to Showcase Workspace Environment Essentials; 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 21.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 14,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,611 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.57M, down from 65,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 3 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 22/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SECURITIES, GUARANTEES OF DEBT SECURITIES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ unit buys HNA’s Hawker Pacific for $250 mln; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE COMBINATION CREATES A PREMIER PROVIDER OF HIGH-TECH IT SOLUTIONS TO GOVERNMENT TECHNOLOGY SERVICES MARKET; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 16/05/2018 – General Dynamics at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 22/03/2018 – GD/@TSKGnkur: An F-16, located in the region for training purposes, did not crash in Nevşehir. – ! $GD; 09/04/2018 – BAE Systems Wins Additional Mk110 Naval Guns Contract for U.S. Navy LCS

Among 26 analysts covering Citrix Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), 10 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Citrix Systems Inc. had 99 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, September 7 with “Equal-Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on Sunday, September 3 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 21 report. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 3 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo initiated the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, January 11 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Thursday, January 4. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Robert W. Baird.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $447.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 40,900 shares to 60,238 shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 54,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,400 shares, and cut its stake in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD).

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Research Report Identifies Citrix, Ameriprise Financial, Natus Medical, Alphabet, Amazon, and MarketAxess with Renewed Outlook â€” Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement – Nasdaq” on October 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix Systems Acquires Sapho For Micro Application Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Citrix Systems agrees to acquire Sapho – South Florida Business Journal” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citrix: Banking On A Cloud Transition – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) Added to Goldman Sachs’ Conviction List Ahead Of Analyst Day – Benzinga” with publication date: May 01, 2018.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $3.97 million activity. Shares for $241,060 were sold by CALDERONI ROBERT. FERRER MARK J sold $149,085 worth of stock. $129,256 worth of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was sold by SOISSON JESSICA on Wednesday, August 29. Another trade for 8,483 shares valued at $875,106 was made by HOUGH PAUL J. on Friday, November 2. $852,551 worth of stock was sold by VAN ROTTERDAM JEROEN on Thursday, October 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 25 investors sold CTXS shares while 163 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 118.38 million shares or 2.96% less from 121.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 39,709 are held by Eaton Vance Mngmt. Prudential Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 3,708 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel accumulated 2,114 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 19,883 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Commerce Comml Bank reported 4,482 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 26,088 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com holds 35 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management Inc reported 0.06% stake. Zevin Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 11,873 shares. Moreover, Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 4,900 shares. Todd Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 146,549 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.84% or 178,084 shares. Gradient Invs Limited has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oarsman Cap Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,370 shares. Ancora Limited Company invested in 0.1% or 12,431 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gam Ag holds 0.02% or 2,233 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 4,257 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 44,473 are owned by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Credit Suisse Ag has 338,029 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tru Co Of Virginia Va holds 1.28% or 47,013 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.08% stake. Lord Abbett Co Limited Liability Corporation reported 347,091 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 530 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors stated it has 0.13% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 950 were reported by Monetary Management Gp. Fdx Advsrs reported 0.19% stake.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $19.29 million activity. Malcolm Mark bought $509,612 worth of stock. Shares for $15.55 million were sold by Johnson S. Daniel. 600 shares were bought by Reynolds Catherine B, worth $100,585.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of GD in report on Sunday, October 8 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) on Monday, January 8 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 25 by Bernstein. The rating was initiated by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, January 12 with “Outperform”. On Friday, June 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. Argus Research maintained the shares of GD in report on Tuesday, August 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Bernstein maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Wednesday, February 24. Bernstein has “Market Perform” rating and $156 target. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Hold” rating by Drexel Hamilton on Friday, July 31.

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “General Dynamics (GD) European Land Systems acquires Germany’s FWW Fahrzeugwerk GmbH – StreetInsider.com” published on November 30, 2018, Streetinsider.com published: “General Dynamics’ (GD) GDIT Says Navy Awards it SeaPort NxG Contract – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “General Dynamics (GD) Awarded $346 Million by US Navy for Virginia-Class Submarine Work – StreetInsider.com” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics (GD) Declares $0.93 Quarterly Dividend, 2.1% Yield; Authorizes Additional 10M Share Buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 18.80% or $0.47 from last year’s $2.5 per share. GD’s profit will be $879.57M for 12.67 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.89 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.77% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,208 shares to 186,231 shares, valued at $21.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).