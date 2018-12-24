Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 16.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa bought 176,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.23M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $54.33M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.93. About 58.76M shares traded or 141.89% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 25.07% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY PRESENT DATA ON ORAL ANTICOAGULANTS; 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 21/05/2018 – Karo Pharma: KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS EPIPEN PRODUCT REMAINS AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY SAFETY DATA SHOWED THAT TAFAMIDIS WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED IN POPULATION AND NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS WERE IDENTIFIED; 30/05/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF XELJANZ, MADE BY PFIZER; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER SAYS PULLS OUT OF PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTH AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO

Miller Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 87.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Investment Management Lp bought 10,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 22,838 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $809,000, up from 12,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $33.75. About 40.28M shares traded or 69.49% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q REV. $22.8B, EST. $22.74B; 14/03/2018 – Craig Schlagbaum, VP of Indirect Channels of Comcast Business Recognized as 2018 CRN Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – Sky PLC Response to all-cash offer by Comcast; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 09/05/2018 – Comcast could take on significant debt in a deal for the Fox assets, sources say; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators have wiretapped the phone lines of Michael Cohen, sources confirm to NBC News; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Pursues Sky While Assessing Bigger Move for Fox Assets — 5th Update; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold PFE shares while 741 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.96 billion shares or 0.44% less from 3.98 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh reported 288,828 shares. 66,122 were accumulated by Cape Cod Five Cents Natl Bank. Garrison Fincl, Arkansas-based fund reported 4,545 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.69% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 62,553 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 68.15M shares or 0.84% of their US portfolio. 60,073 were reported by Curbstone Financial Mngmt Corp. Moreover, Patten Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 5,256 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 55.49M shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 2.97 million shares. Arvest Bancorp Division accumulated 426,580 shares. Madison Inv Hldg has 0.52% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd reported 58,760 shares. 8,921 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Llc. Michigan-based Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Since July 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.92 million activity. $1.50M worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) was sold by SUSMAN SALLY.

Among 23 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 35% are positive. Pfizer had 89 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Suntrust Robinson given on Wednesday, November 25. On Wednesday, April 6 the stock rating was initiated by Societe Generale with “Hold”. The rating was reinitiated by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 7 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 28 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Thursday, June 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $4500 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 26 by Jefferies. Jefferies maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) rating on Thursday, July 14. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $41.50 target. On Friday, December 2 the stock rating was initiated by Guggenheim with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 3 by Argus Research. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital.

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $13.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 115,395 shares to 14,349 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 104,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,660 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK).

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $550,461 activity. BLOCK ARTHUR R also sold $38,887 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Friday, September 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alleghany Corporation De holds 2.19% or 2.58M shares. Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.01% stake. 575,752 are held by Amalgamated State Bank. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co holds 187,158 shares. Bp Public Limited Com accumulated 570,000 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.46% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Northeast Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Dumont Blake Invest Lc has 0.45% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sabal Trust holds 0.05% or 16,981 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 10,260 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1,695 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 907,320 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 123,474 were accumulated by First Citizens Commercial Bank And Tru Co. 4.76M are held by Pggm Invests. Nfc Ltd Co invested 3.41% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Thursday, January 26 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, July 5, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 24 by Macquarie Research. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $63 target in Wednesday, January 6 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 24 by Moffett Nathanson. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by MoffettNathanson. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, December 19 report. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Tuesday, January 24. Telsey Advisory Group has “Outperform” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, June 20 by Moffett Nathanson.