Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 8.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 2,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,377 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, down from 25,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 33.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 7,152 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 13,899 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23 million, down from 21,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37 million shares traded or 1439.58% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 25/04/2018 – Linde beats profit expectations, confirms full-year outlook; 15/03/2018 – EU suspends review of Linde-Praxair merger, but should resume -Linde; 03/05/2018 – Linde says could talk to Praxair on threshold for sell-offs; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 24/04/2018 – Praxair, Samsung Deal Represents Praxair’s Largest Investment in a Single Customer Project to Date; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE SAYS COMPLETION OF MERGER WITH PRAXAIR STILL PLANNED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LINDE-PRAXAIR GETS CFIUS APPROVAL: GERMAN FEDERAL GAZETTE; 08/03/2018 – Linde/Praxair: still evaluating format of squeeze out, sources say [16:43 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – FIRST OF PRAXAIR’S NEW PLANTS IN SOUTH KOREA WILL START UP IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.03% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). 2,999 are held by Clark Mgmt. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru Company accumulated 2,160 shares or 0.05% of the stock. First Personal Financial reported 519 shares stake. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd has 0.03% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). 31,755 are owned by Stephens Ar. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.05% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Moreover, Echo Street Capital Management Ltd Llc has 0.23% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 65,757 shares. Middleton & Inc Ma reported 12,230 shares. Etrade Mngmt Llc holds 0.15% or 32,459 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 1,755 shares in its portfolio. Kanawha Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 2,360 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 70,914 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 12,000 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Co has 0% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, January 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Seaport Global given on Wednesday, January 31. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal Weight” on Monday, November 2. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, August 28 by Zacks. Jefferies maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) rating on Tuesday, May 30. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $14000 target. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy” on Wednesday, June 7. Bank of America reinitiated Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) on Friday, January 22 with “Underperform” rating. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Zacks to “Sell”. As per Friday, June 2, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,878 shares to 19,194 shares, valued at $5.42 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 11,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It has no change, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles And Equity Rech stated it has 588,247 shares. Hendley & Co Incorporated owns 1,890 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company reported 0.1% stake. Payden Rygel holds 1.77% or 99,000 shares. Cullinan Associates Incorporated holds 0.05% or 2,870 shares in its portfolio. Agf Invs invested 1.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Pioneer Trust Retail Bank N A Or holds 1,767 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Moreover, Community Natl Bank Na has 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Strs Ohio owns 423,290 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Palladium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 6,657 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Advsr Lc holds 0.05% or 1,093 shares. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Co reported 1.27% stake. Amalgamated Comml Bank stated it has 66,180 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.33% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Raymond James And invested in 383,720 shares.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $259.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 9,174 shares to 16,957 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic Inc by 12,088 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,798 shares, and has risen its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR).

