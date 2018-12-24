Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (BAH) by 21.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc bought 129,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 722,654 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.87M, up from 592,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.77. About 2.29 million shares traded or 93.62% up from the average. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has risen 28.79% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BAH News: 26/04/2018 – U.S. Air Force Awards Booz Allen Spot on $998M IDIQ Contract to Bolster the 96th Test Wing’s Test Capabilities; 12/03/2018 – RadioResource: Federal Engineering Part of Booz Allen Team Helping DHS OEC; 27/03/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON – U.S. EPA AWARDED CO A SPOT ON A $115 MLN, FIVE-YEAR, INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUALITY CONTRACT; 03/04/2018 – Booz Allen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton 4Q Rev $1.64B; 29/05/2018 – DOD AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN A PLACE ON $495M IDIQ CONTRACT; 27/03/2018 – U.S. EPA Awards Booz Allen a Spot on Competitive $115M ITS-BISS III Contract Vehicle to Provide Information Management and; 03/04/2018 – BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP – WAS AWARDED $179 MLN CONTRACT IN NOVEMBER OF 2017 FOR UP TO FIVE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2018 Results on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – The Department of Defense Awards Booz Allen a Place on $495M IDIQ Contract to Conquer Tough Technical Challenges

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 14.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 31,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,573 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.57M, up from 216,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.18% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $63.7. About 19.25 million shares traded or 115.78% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has risen 3.17% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.87 TO $7.08, SAW $1.88 TO $1.92; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Check Out This New Move By CVS – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analysts Love CVS Health Shares Following Aetna Deal (NYSE:CVS)(NYSE:AET) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hiccup in CVS-Aetna deal approval? – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind CVS Health, TransCanada, Nektar Therapeutics, LendingTree, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and TripAdvisor â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regulatory progress for CVS-Aetna merger – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 79% are positive. CVS Health had 85 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, January 24 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 11. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 6 by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 19 by Evercore. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, October 13. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 3 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, August 17. Needham upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $79 target in Friday, November 10 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 13. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, November 2 by S&P Research.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $6.93 million activity. Boratto Eva C sold $354,080 worth of stock or 4,426 shares. $2.02 million worth of stock was sold by Denton David M on Thursday, November 29. 21,534 shares valued at $1.72M were sold by Bisaccia Lisa on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 8,564 shares valued at $642,300 was sold by Hourican Kevin.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 76 investors sold CVS shares while 459 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 456 raised stakes. 828.14 million shares or 1.36% more from 816.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Blue Chip Prtnrs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Missouri-based Monetary Management Group Inc has invested 0.59% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rbf Capital Limited Liability stated it has 40,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Guyasuta Advisors reported 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Maryland Capital Mngmt has invested 0.03% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raymond James Financial Advisors Inc invested in 916,584 shares. Foundry Lc reported 281,601 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Financial Bank owns 2,756 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd owns 7,870 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.12% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Estabrook Cap Management owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Icm Asset Wa, Washington-based fund reported 17,900 shares. Markel Corp accumulated 275,000 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Cleararc Cap has 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 26,343 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Inc Ltd owns 0.06% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 2,773 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation had 51 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, October 30 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, January 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was downgraded by Vertical Research to “Hold” on Friday, June 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 6 by Raymond James. Bank of America upgraded the shares of BAH in report on Friday, November 18 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 30 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) earned “Market Perform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 16. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 26 with “Buy”.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.91 million activity. The insider McClain Gretchen W sold 7,000 shares worth $351,012. SHRADER RALPH W sold $1.53 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 51,719 shares to 63,816 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 6,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,949 shares, and cut its stake in Store Cap Corp (NYSE:STOR).