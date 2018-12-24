Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 30.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 68,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.50 million, up from 221,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 11 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 31.09% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.09% the S&P500. Some Historical WAL News: 20/04/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Western Alliance Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAL); 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q Net $100.9M; 16/04/2018 – Lightstone And Western Alliance Bank Strengthen Relationship With $140 Million Credit Facility And $35 Million Financing; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Reports First Quarter 2018 Financial Performance; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Prague, Day One: Solidarity of Western Alliance, Stronger U.S.-Czech Ties; 19/04/2018 – WESTERN ALLIANCE 1Q EPS 96C; 22/03/2018 – Western Alliance Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN ALLIANCE BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Western Alliance Bancorp 1Q EPS 96c

Ack Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dy (DY) by 24.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,700 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.61M, down from 402,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 1.35M shares traded or 161.42% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES FISCAL 2019 GAAP SHR $3.81 – $4.70; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC – COMPANY IS REVISING ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2019 FISCAL YEAR ENDING JANUARY 26, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q EPS 53c; 01/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $363.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rog (NYSE:ROG) by 20,000 shares to 230,000 shares, valued at $33.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tsc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.69, from 1.55 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold DY shares while 79 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 28.28 million shares or 4.94% less from 29.75 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 0.01% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) for 95,000 shares. Sigma Planning has 2,448 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,393 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners owns 11,812 shares. 67,900 were accumulated by Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 16,043 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 66,155 shares. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks owns 101,010 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 19,793 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc holds 0% or 21,442 shares in its portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd holds 0.78% or 199,845 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Dycom had 46 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, November 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, March 2 by FBR Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, February 28. As per Tuesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 12. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) rating on Friday, June 30. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $11500 target. The stock of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 31 report. ValuEngine upgraded the shares of DY in report on Friday, May 26 to “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) on Monday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $547,543 activity. 10,400 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) shares with value of $592,264 were bought by Vecchione Kenneth. GIBBONS DALE bought $119,050 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Friday, July 27. Patriarca Michael bought $100,109 worth of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) on Wednesday, October 24.

Among 16 analysts covering Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Western Alliance Bancorp had 56 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, March 30 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 7 report. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, January 9. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, January 29. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $66.0 target in Monday, January 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 23 by Jefferies. The stock of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 26 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $39 target in Monday, October 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, October 22 with “Overweight”.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 124,219 shares to 290,025 shares, valued at $26.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co by 82,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold WAL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 86.60 million shares or 2.25% more from 84.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) for 5,654 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust invested in 2 shares. 829 are owned by Acadian Asset Management. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 459,863 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 154,809 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Lc has invested 0.09% in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 78,926 shares. Sei Invs invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Sirios Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.23% stake. M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation holds 4,259 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww invested 0% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 55 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 3,911 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt Lc. California Public Employees Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL). Fmr Limited Liability owns 313,577 shares.