Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Product Partners Lp (EPD) by 36.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc sold 45,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.24M, down from 122,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Product Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82M shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 04/05/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to Participate in Investor Conferences; 04/05/2018 – EPD, ENERGY TRANSFER FORM JV TO RESTORE SERVICE ON PIPELINE; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 122,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.65M, up from 117,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 5.80M shares traded or 100.04% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral” on Thursday, October 15. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ETN in report on Wednesday, May 2 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 2. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by JMP Securities given on Monday, June 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, October 5. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by Buckingham Research. Jefferies maintained the shares of ETN in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, September 9 to “Sector Weight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Thursday, February 1 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Massachusetts Fin Services Co Ma stated it has 14.51M shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 74,366 shares. Invesco owns 4.59 million shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 8,380 are held by Blb&B Advsr Lc. Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.02% or 234,536 shares. First Republic Mngmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 16,010 were accumulated by Palladium Prns Limited Liability. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 7,000 shares. 7,414 are held by Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co Ny. North Star Asset Inc reported 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Verition Fund Lc invested in 0.1% or 30,864 shares. Navellier Incorporated accumulated 29,729 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Limited Com Oh holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 28,010 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 340,143 shares. Omers Administration Corp owns 80,700 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $926.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,548 shares to 177,586 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,555 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 336,744 were accumulated by Green Square Capital. 269,872 were accumulated by Cutter & Communications Brokerage. Moreover, Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.24% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,378 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc reported 9,046 shares. Wexford Cap Lp reported 973,612 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 11,457 shares. Wesbanco Bank & Trust reported 0.02% stake. Mengis Capital Mgmt owns 8,030 shares. Corda Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Ancora Advsr reported 279,635 shares stake. Federated Invsts Pa owns 20,000 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,533 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0.09% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Greystone Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 46,650 shares. 8,600 were reported by Golub Grp Limited Liability.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. TEAGUE AJ also bought $99,929 worth of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) on Thursday, August 2. 25,000 shares valued at $673,375 were sold by HACKETT JAMES T on Monday, November 5.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86 billion and $364.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 16,900 shares to 61,946 shares, valued at $6.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10,483 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) rating on Wednesday, January 31. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $32.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 13. The company was initiated on Thursday, July 23 by DA Davidson. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, April 17. Seaport Global downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, April 29 report. As per Tuesday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, October 13 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, October 15 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09B for 12.18 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.