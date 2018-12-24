Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Shs (ETN) by 72.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $750,000, down from 31,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 380 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has declined 7.68% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 45.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 850 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,019 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $879,000, down from 1,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.26% or $28.84 during the last trading session, reaching $431.99. About 2 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 38.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ETN shares while 286 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 323.43 million shares or 0.99% less from 326.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Edmp Inc holds 12,618 shares. Aull And Monroe Investment Mngmt owns 13,093 shares. 6,036 are owned by B Riley Wealth Mgmt. Nbt State Bank N A Ny reported 11,727 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Jefferies Ltd Com holds 33,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Argi Invest Limited Company holds 0.02% or 3,490 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department holds 0.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 75,730 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.14% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Apriem Advisors invested in 1.8% or 94,726 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 705,219 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Division holds 885 shares. Lincoln Natl invested in 47,347 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.14% or 382,251 shares in its portfolio.

Among 34 analysts covering Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Eaton Corporation had 109 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, July 7. As per Wednesday, May 2, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Thursday, February 1. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, October 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, August 13 by JP Morgan. On Friday, September 28 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 18. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, January 19.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $977.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Global Ex (VNQI) by 23,500 shares to 442,192 shares, valued at $24.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Us Lrg Cap Etf (SCHX) by 11,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Cap Tr Inc Com.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 10.85% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.29 per share. ETN’s profit will be $619.77 million for 11.60 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. Barry David E. bought $81,000 worth of stock. Packer Robert J bought 100 shares worth $58,900.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $330.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 50,800 shares to 140,780 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 8 investors sold TPL shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 2.88 million shares or 0.55% less from 2.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stephens Ar holds 800 shares. Pacific Glob Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3,181 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Llc Il holds 886 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 500 were accumulated by Whittier Tru Comm. 4,735 are held by Holt Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation Dba Holt Capital Partners Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley owns 29,260 shares. Beddow Cap Management accumulated 8,876 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 443 shares in its portfolio. Rmb Capital Ltd holds 410 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors accumulated 6,488 shares. Stifel accumulated 0% or 2,011 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,503 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 519 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Family Mngmt Corporation owns 10,630 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.01% stake.