Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 1.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,236 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.49% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 251,439 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $39.42M, down from 255,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $141.66. About 72,010 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 13.74% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 06/03/2018 Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for March 13, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standard Related to Presentation of Components of Net Periodic Benefit Costs for Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefits; 30/04/2018 – Ecolab Provided 665 Tons of In-Kind Product Donations in 2017 to Aid Global Disaster Relief; 29/05/2018 – Ecolab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Praxair Inc (PX) by 6.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 187,767 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $435.36M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Praxair Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.38 million shares traded or 1439.61% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 24, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 03/04/2018 – Praxair Receives 2018 Silver Class Distinction from RobecoSAM; 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PRAXAIR, & LINDE AG GETS CFIUS CLEARANCE; 27/04/2018 – PROPOSED COMBINATION BETWEEN PRAXAIR, & LINDE AG GETS CFIUS CLE; 25/04/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE – IN EVENT OF SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION, LINDE INTERMEDIATE HOLDING AG IS EXPECTED TO HOLD APPROX 92 % IN LINDE AG; 12/03/2018 – Correction to Linde-Praxair Market Talk; 29/03/2018 – LINDE, PRAXAIR SAID TO BE CONCERNED OVER EU STANCE TOWARD DEAL; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – STABLE BACKLOG OF $1.5 BLN AT QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY INDUSTRIAL GASES TO SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE CEO SAYS TALKS ON SALE OF GIST IN ‘HOT PHASE’, BUT CAN STILL FALL APART; WILL NOT TAKE WRITEDOWNS ON GIST

Among 25 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Praxair had 59 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, September 13 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by CLSA. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, November 7. Seaport Global maintained Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) on Wednesday, January 31 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Thursday, September 7 by Susquehanna. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Weight” rating in Tuesday, February 2 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 27, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Albert D Mason Inc owns 11,558 shares. Alpha Windward Lc invested in 2,303 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 5,082 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.03% or 843,626 shares. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 8,900 shares. Santa Barbara Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.01M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 3,205 shares. First accumulated 0.45% or 27,215 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,920 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4,866 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 1.44% invested in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 10,160 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 102,853 shares. Klingenstein Fields Company Limited Liability Company holds 1,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc stated it has 0.32% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Primecap Management Ca holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 1.44M shares.

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Gp Inc Com (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 44,151 shares to 854,408 shares, valued at $34.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Logmein Inc Com (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 40,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $17.92 million activity. $5.06 million worth of stock was sold by Hickey Michael A on Thursday, September 13. 9,317 shares were sold by Berger Larry L, worth $1.43M. $1.50 million worth of stock was sold by Mulhere Timothy P on Thursday, September 6. Brown Darrell R also sold $1.77 million worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) shares. Another trade for 40,025 shares valued at $6.41 million was made by BAKER DOUGLAS M JR on Wednesday, November 7. HIGGINS ARTHUR J also sold $1.30M worth of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Monday, August 27.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ecolab (ECL) Reports Offer to Acquire Bioquell PLC – StreetInsider.com” on November 30, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Ecolab (ECL) Acquires Holchem Group for $56M – StreetInsider.com” published on December 05, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within News Corporation, DURECT, Ecolab, MiX Telematics, Ship Finance International, and BCE â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Among 23 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. Ecolab had 86 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of ECL in report on Tuesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Neutral” on Monday, April 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ECL in report on Tuesday, August 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 26 by J.P. Morgan. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of ECL in report on Wednesday, October 31 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 5 by Jefferies. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 26 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 24. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, June 1 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 11.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ECL’s profit will be $447.76M for 22.85 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.31% EPS growth.