Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Partners LP (EEP) by 7.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.10 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.43 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 50.06 million shares traded or 1100.01% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) has declined 26.03% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical EEP News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Announces Preliminary Impacts of Revised FERC Policy Statement on Treatment of Income Taxes; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners 1Q Net $172M; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE SAYS “EXCEPTIONS FILING REINFORCES EVIDENCE ON NEED AND PREFERRED ROUTE AND WILL HELP INFORM MPUC VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018”; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enbridge Energy Partners LP Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEP); 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE LOOKING FOR EN BLOC SALE ON CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – REPLACING LINE 3 IN CURRENT ROUTE WOULD REQUIRE SHUTTING DOWN LINE FOR 9 TO 12 MONTHS – NEGATIVELY IMPACTING MINNESOTA’S ENERGY SUPPLY; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Electrs Inc (UEIC) by 15.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 19,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,380 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52M, up from 121,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $24.04. About 45,336 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has declined 39.07% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 35c-Adj EPS 45c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS IN PACT TO SELL GEMSTAR CHINA INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT

Analysts await Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 34.62% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering Enbridge Energy Partners (NYSE:EEP), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive. Enbridge Energy Partners had 57 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley initiated it with “Underweight” rating and $17 target in Thursday, February 25 report. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 28. Mizuho maintained Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) on Friday, March 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 13. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of EEP in report on Monday, December 21 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by iperJaffray on Wednesday, September 7. On Sunday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 8 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, April 3.

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02B and $7.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 905,164 shares to 12.23M shares, valued at $216.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 15.34M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 15 investors sold EEP shares while 51 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 134.38 million shares or 5.78% more from 127.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Trust Advsrs Lp has invested 0.01% in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP). 223,923 were accumulated by Bancshares Of America De. M&T State Bank invested in 91,925 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Estabrook Capital Mgmt reported 1,780 shares stake. Moreover, Girard Limited has 0% invested in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) for 1,197 shares. Blackhill Capital Inc accumulated 43,400 shares. Bartlett & Lc has 700 shares. Macquarie Group Inc owns 1.62 million shares. 39,424 are held by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Novare Management Ltd Com owns 0.25% invested in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) for 141,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company owns 10.00 million shares. Park Circle holds 0.28% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Company holds 12,100 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.04% or 30,500 shares in its portfolio. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) for 279,241 shares.

More notable recent Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Enbridge Inc. Seals Deals to Make Its Megamerger a Reality – Motley Fool” on September 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Mega Merger Creates One Of The Best High-Yield Dividend Growth Opportunities In The World – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The (En)Bridge-T Jones Baby: The Edge Of Reason – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2018. More interesting news about Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:EEP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. Is Slumping Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Enbridge Saga: When FERC Gives You Lemons – Part 3 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $336,569 activity. The insider Chong David Cheung Hyen sold 1,523 shares worth $53,305.

Among 7 analysts covering Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Universal Electronics Inc. had 17 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Hold” on Friday, May 4. The rating was maintained by B Riley on Friday, August 7 with “Neutral”. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $42 target in Friday, November 9 report. Lake Street maintained Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) on Friday, February 17 with “Buy” rating. Lake Street initiated Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) on Friday, August 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was downgraded on Thursday, March 10 by Sidoti. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, February 23. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 22 by Sidoti. The firm has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray given on Friday, May 4. Lake Street downgraded the shares of UEIC in report on Friday, May 5 to “Hold” rating.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $150.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 25,385 shares to 295,655 shares, valued at $12.36M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 67,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Mcbc Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 10 investors sold UEIC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 11.46 million shares or 5.56% less from 12.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schroder Gru holds 0% or 1,467 shares in its portfolio. Engaged Ltd Liability Com accumulated 191,810 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 886,845 shares. Raymond James & Assocs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Us State Bank De has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Foundry Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation reported 210,295 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Kennedy Capital has 250,148 shares. Parametric Associate Lc accumulated 43,454 shares. Wg Shaheen Associates Dba Whitney holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) for 26,768 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Ptnrs Management has invested 0% in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).