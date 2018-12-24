Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 1009.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 74,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,372 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.34M, up from 7,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 5.77 million shares traded or 385.29% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 31.77% since December 24, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) by 14.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 3,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 24,554 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25 million, down from 28,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $81.68. About 4.09 million shares traded or 75.52% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 24.12% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Zoetis Inc. Rtgs Unaffected By Acq Plan; 07/03/2018 Zoetis Conference Call Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 8; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 14/05/2018 – ANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD – ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR ABOUT $2B; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis: Purchase Price of $83 Per Shr in Cash, or Approximately $2B in Aggregate

Among 21 analysts covering EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 19% are positive.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga" on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "EnLink Midstream increases FY18 guidance – Seeking Alpha" published on August 01, 2018, Benzinga.com published: "Sell-Side Reacts To EnLink Midstream's Proposed MLP Buyout (NYSE:ENLC)(NYSE:ENLK) – Benzinga" on October 23, 2018.

More important recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Zoetis to buy back $2B of stock; shares up 1% after hours – Seeking Alpha" on December 12, 2018, also Businesswire.com published article titled: "Zoetis Announces Authorization of $2 Billion Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire", Fool.com published: "Is It Too Late to Get In on This Millionaire-Maker Stock? – The Motley Fool" on December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 38 investors sold ZTS shares while 293 reduced holdings.

Among 23 analysts covering Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive.