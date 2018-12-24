Smithbridge Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products (EPD) by 26.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc bought 14,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,666 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.03 million, up from 56,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 9.82 million shares traded or 77.86% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 15/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Oil and Gas Conference; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Construction Under Way on 50/50 JV Ethylene Export Terminal at Morgan’s Point; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners: Commercial Ops Expected to Begin 4Q 2019; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD); 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 25/04/2018 – Enterprise Products Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 2,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,847 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, up from 38,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $104.22. About 15.53M shares traded or 88.42% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 24, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ABC’S DIS.N 2018 OSCARS WAS THE LEAST-VIEWED BROADCAST OF THE EVENT EVER; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 20/03/2018 – Making Broadway History in Pants: Behind the Modern Approach to Costume Design for Disney’s ‘Frozen’; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. The Walt Disney Company had 166 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, November 12. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $135 target. On Tuesday, November 27 the stock rating was upgraded by Imperial Capital to “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, August 10 with “Hold” rating. Pivotal Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 18 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, January 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. FBR Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, July 26 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 1 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $25.03 million activity. $15.05 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N. $5.73 million worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by IGER ROBERT A. Shares for $3.44M were sold by Parker Mary Jayne.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 54,856 are owned by Capital Invest Advsr Lc. Selway Asset Mgmt reported 28,391 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 20,674 shares. 92,508 were reported by Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Karpus Mgmt holds 2,515 shares. 3,290 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 121,981 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 3,867 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd accumulated 306,678 shares. Victory Capital Inc holds 0.02% or 70,502 shares in its portfolio. Hl Fincl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.18% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Principal Fincl holds 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 3.45 million shares. Monetary Mngmt, Missouri-based fund reported 19,630 shares. Bahl And Gaynor owns 225,812 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Ways Disney World Is Cashing In on Your Smartphone – The Motley Fool” on December 24, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney Just Gave Google a Big Advertising Win – The Motley Fool” published on November 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney amends Iger’s compensation to add more rigor on performance award – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Here’s how MetroPlan’s Gary Huttmann views Brightline’s new proposal – Orlando Business Journal” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – November 26, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive. Enterprise Products Partners LP had 74 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein initiated the shares of EPD in report on Wednesday, May 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 31 by Mitsubishi UFG. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 31 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 15 by BMO Capital Markets. On Wednesday, April 25 the stock rating was initiated by JonesTrading with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, November 13 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy”.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Facts About High-Yield Dividend Stocks Every Investor Should Know – Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018, also Foxbusiness.com with their article: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in December – Fox Business” published on December 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 High-Yield Stocks to Buy With 2019 in Mind – Nasdaq” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust: Here Are 3 Better Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6% – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Hampshire-based Loudon Inv Limited Liability Com has invested 2.93% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Pennsylvania-based Riggs Asset Managment has invested 2.46% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Thompson Mgmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). First In, Indiana-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 1.23 million shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id holds 9,997 shares. Orleans Cap Mgmt La owns 1.7% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 86,096 shares. 13,165 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp. Community Financial Bank Na has invested 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Morgan Stanley has 19.67M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs owns 16,552 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Pennsylvania invested in 0.09% or 75,792 shares. 1.52 million are held by Bollard Gru Ltd Liability. Sigma Planning Corp holds 0.12% or 71,750 shares.